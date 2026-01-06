5 Favorites to Land the Raiders Head Coaching Job

Introduction

The Pete Carroll experiment is officially over in Sin City.

Less than 24 hours after a disastrous 3-14 campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with the former Super Bowl-winning head coach after just one season. The move marks the end of a short-lived and chaotic chapter in Vegas, but it opens the door to perhaps the most lucrative vacancy in the NFL.

With the Raiders securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the allure of drafting a franchise quarterback is the ultimate bargaining chip. But the real story isn't who just left the building; it's who is now running the show. Minority owner Tom Brady is reportedly leading the search for the next head coach, signaling a massive shift in philosophy.

Who does the GOAT trust to rebuild the Silver and Black? Here are five potential candidates to land the job in Las Vegas.

