5 Favorites to Land the Raiders Head Coaching Job

2. Bill Belichick
Current Role: Head Coach, UNC Tar Heels (College)
The ultimate storyline. Bill Belichick dipped his toes into the college waters, but the NFL itch likely remains. With Carroll out, Raiders owner Mark Davis might want to swing for the fences one last time.
However, does Brady really want his old boss? Or does he want to prove he can build a winner without him? The media handle on this would be astronomical, but the fit with the modern Raiders roster (young, rebuilding) is questionable.