5 Dangerous NFL Teams Entering Wild Card Weekend

5. Buffalo Bills (AFC No. 6 Seed)

Record: 12–5

Wild Card Matchup: at Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

Why They Are Dangerous: As long as Josh Allen is under center, the Bills are a threat to beat any team in the league. While they enter the postseason as a lower seed this year, their 12-win record indicates they are far better than their seeding suggests. Allen’s unique ability to take over a game with both his arm and his legs neutralizes schematic disadvantages. The Bills are comfortable in chaotic, high-pressure games, and their "nothing to lose" mentality as a road underdog makes them an incredibly volatile and dangerous opponent for the red-hot Jaguars.

