5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried Going Into the 2026 Playoffs

5. San Francisco 49ers (NFC No. 6 Seed)

Record: 12–5

Wild Card Matchup: at Philadelphia Eagles

Why They Should Be Worried: The 49ers enter the postseason with their defensive identity in crisis. A unit that is usually the backbone of the team has been compromised by a relentless string of injuries, leaving them thin at key positions. Even more concerning is their inability to affect the quarterback; the defensive front has struggled to generate consistent pressure all season, a rarity for this franchise. Without a standard pass rush to protect a shaky secondary, they are vulnerable to explosive plays. Facing an Eagles offense that can punish you both through the air and on the ground, San Francisco’s inability to disrupt the pocket puts them at a severe disadvantage.

