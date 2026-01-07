Ranking the Top 5 Candidates for the Raiders’ Head Coaching Job

The Pete Carroll experiment is officially over in Sin City.

Less than 24 hours after a disastrous 3-14 campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with the former Super Bowl-winning head coach after just one season. The move marks the end of a short-lived and chaotic chapter in Vegas, but it opens the door to perhaps the most lucrative vacancy in the NFL.

With the Raiders securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the allure of drafting a franchise quarterback is the ultimate bargaining chip. But the real story isn’t who just left the building; it’s who is now running the show. Minority owner Tom Brady is reportedly leading the search for the next head coach, signaling a massive shift in philosophy.

Who does the GOAT trust to rebuild the Silver and Black? Here are five potential candidates to land the job in Las Vegas.

1. Brian Flores

Current Role: Vikings Defensive Coordinator

Sources indicate that Brian Flores is Brady’s top choice. Despite his tumultuous exit from Miami years ago, Flores has rehabilitated his image by turning the Vikings’ defense into one of the league’s better units.

To that end, there is heavy speculation that Flores would bring former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll along as his offensive coordinator. This “Patriot Way" reunion package seems to be the specific model Brady wants for the Silver and Black.

2. Bill Belichick

Current Role: Head Coach, UNC Tar Heels (College)

The ultimate storyline. Bill Belichick dipped his toes into the college waters, but the NFL itch likely remains. With Carroll out, Raiders owner Mark Davis might want to swing for the fences one last time.

However, does Brady really want his old boss? Or does he want to prove he can build a winner without him? The media handle on this would be astronomical, but the fit with the modern Raiders roster (young, rebuilding) is questionable.

3. Kliff Kingsbury

Current Role: Commanders Offensive Coordinator

As mentioned, the Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft and need to select their franchise QB. Kliff Kingsbury has spent the last two seasons reviving the Commanders’ offense and polishing Jayden Daniels into a star. If Las Vegas wants to draft a QB and construct the entire franchise around him, Kingsbury is the modern offensive mind who can maximize that rookie contract window.

4. Kevin Stefanski

Current Status: Fired by the Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski was fired yesterday after a 5-win season in Cleveland, but he is still a two-time Coach of the Year. At only 43 years old, Stefanski’s an offensive-minded tactician who specializes in the run-heavy, play-action schemes that are a rookie quarterback’s best friend. After the volatility of the last few seasons in Vegas, Stefanski offers a high floor and a calm demeanor, qualities that are perfect for grooming the Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick.

5. Curt Cignetti

Current Role: Head Coach, Indiana Hoosiers (College)

This is the wild card. The Raiders are heavily linked to drafting Indiana QB and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at No. 1. Why not hire the coach who built him? Curt Cignetti just led Indiana to a CFP berth and has an ego that fits Las Vegas perfectly.

