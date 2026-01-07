5 NFL Teams Most Likely to Make the Super Bowl

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (13–4)

Conference: AFC | Seed: #3

The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, riding an eight-game winning streak into the postseason to steal the AFC South crown, one of those victories coming against the top-seeded Broncos. Trevor Lawrence has finally ascended to the elite tier of quarterbacks, playing mistake-free football while capitalizing on a dynamic set of skill players. The key to their run has been a revamped defense that leads the league in takeaways over the last two months. While they may have to go on the road eventually, their current form suggests they can compete with and beat anybody. They have the "team of destiny" feel that often precedes a Super Bowl run.

