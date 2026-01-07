5 Teams to Fade in the 2026 NFL Playoffs

5. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Green Bay limped into the No. 7 seed with a series of inconsistent performances down the stretch. While QB Jordan Love remains a dangerous playmaker, the loss of Micah Parsons to a torn ACL has completely deflated the defense. They are tasked with traveling to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team that has already beaten them once this year. Without their defensive anchor, the Packers lack the personnel to stop the Bears' multifaceted rushing attack.

