5 Teams to Fade in the 2026 NFL Playoffs

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The Steelers have again defied the odds under Mike Tomlin, winning a nail-biter against the Ravens in Week 18 to clinch the AFC North. However, the underlying numbers suggest they are playing way above their ceiling. With a 10-7 record and an offense that has struggled to find explosive plays consistently, Pittsburgh is the definition of a "grind-it-out" team. That style doesn't bode well in today's brand of football. To make matters more challenging, Aaron Rodgers and company draw Houston's ferocious defense in the opening round. It could be another quick exit in the Steel City.
