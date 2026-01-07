NFL Postseason Power Rankings: Where Do Playoff Teams Stack?

#14 Carolina Panthers: NFC Four Seed

The Buccaneers have taken advantage of a weak NFC South for the last half-decade. However, despite losing the regular-season finale against Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers have backed their way into the playoffs with an 8-9 record, the franchise's first postseason birth since 2017. Although they might be the weakest team in the postseason pool, the Panthers have something to build on moving forward.

