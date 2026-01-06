NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 Best Bets: 49ers vs Eagles

The NFL playoffs are finally here. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are plenty of postseason betting opportunities between now and Super Bowl LX on February 8. We’ve got you covered!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Sunday (January 11), 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spread: SF +4.5 (-110) | PHI -4.5 (-110)

SF +4.5 (-110) | PHI -4.5 (-110) Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: SF +188 | PHI -220

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kalshi Odds

Chance: SF 34% | PHI 66%

SF 34% | PHI 66% Spread: PHI -3.5 Yes (54¢) | No (46¢)

PHI -3.5 Yes (54¢) | No (46¢) Total: Over 46.5 Yes (44¢) | No (56¢)

In Sunday’s afternoon slot, the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) will visit the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at rowdy Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners’ last two trips to “The Linc" have been quite animated, so naturally, we should be in store for another entertaining clash.

The Eagles have been up-and-down in the current campaign, but they did well to close the regular season with three wins over their final four games. Philadelphia’s defense (allowing 19.1 PPG) is still top-tier, boasting dynamic athletes at all three levels. Conversely, the offense has sputtered in 2025. The Birds averaged 311.2 total YPG, which is down considerably from last year’s clip of 367.2 YPG.

San Francisco was the hottest team in the NFC until they were flattened in Week 18. The 49ers are still a confident, well-coached bunch, but the injuries keep piling up. Everyone is nursing something at this point, but the availability of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and speedy receiver Ricky Pearsall (PCL) will be paramount. Remember: this offense is scoring 31.0 PPG since Week 11.

Philly will look to lean on the rushing tandem of quarterback Jalen Hurts (55.9 QBR) and tailback Saquon Barkley. That will allow the Eagles to eventually access the rest of their playbook against a banged-up San Francisco defense. Be that as it may, I think Brock Purdy (73.1 QBR) and company can keep pace with this version of Philadelphia.

Both teams here were favorable to spread bettors in 2025, but the Niners went 7-2 (77.8%) ATS on the road, which was one of the league’s top cover rates. With the line above a field goal, I’ll take San Francisco +4.5.

Best Bet: 49ers +4.5 (-110)

I am leaning toward over 44.5 combined points in this bid so long as the rain stays away. On Tuesday, Sunday’s forecast shows the rain ending before kickoff.

We could see an offensive firefight between these sides. The Niners are extremely thin at linebacker right now, which will allow Philly to move the football consistently. Across the way, running back Christian McCaffrey should have more room to operate if Pearsall is there to take the top off the defense.

SportsGrid’s predictive model is also bullish on over 44.5 points, listing it as a five-star play. Notably, some operators (such as Kalshi) have this contest set at 46.5 total points. I will go over 44.5 while I can get it!

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-110)

NFL Wild Card Weekend Best Bets: 49ers vs. Eagles

49ers +4.5 (-110)

49ers-Eagles Over 44.5 (-110)

Wild Card Weekend brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

