Sunday Night Football: Lions vs Eagles Same Game Parlay

The winner of tonight’s intra-conference clash between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles could very well move to the top of the Super Bowl futures board. Week 12’s Sunday Night Football showdown pits two NFL titans against each other for the top spot in the NFC. The Eagles are coming off a dominant defensive effort, in which they held the Packers to seven points and 261 yards. Conversely, the Lions got their offense back in order, dropping 44 points and 546 yards on the Commanders last week.

Something’s got to give in what’s sure to be one of the most intense games of the weekend. This is how bettors can profit!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: PHI -2.5 | Total: 46.5

Moneyline: PHI -146 | DET +124

Leg 1: Lions +124

Consistency has been a limiting factor for the Lions’ offseason this season. Still, we’ll take that inconsistent unit over a lackluster Eagles’ offense that relies too heavily on their defense to win games in this spot.

Philadelphia may be standing atop the NFC, but its offense has fallen a long way off its Super Bowl-winning pedestal. So far this season, the NFC East leaders rank 24th in total offense, thanks to their 25th-ranked passing and 21st-ranked rushing attacks. More concerningly, neither has looked strong in recent weeks. The Eagles mustered 10 points on 294 yards last time out, making it the third time in five weeks in which they’ve fallen below 17 points. Likewise, they’ve averaged just 344.6 yards per game, despite facing three losing teams.

Granted, the Eagles deserve credit for their stout defensive performance; however, they won’t replicate last week’s success against Detroit. The Lions continue to operate one of the most dynamic units in the league, ranking sixth in total and second in scoring offense. Those positions are validated by their balanced attack, as Detroit ranks in the top 10 in both passing and rushing yards per game.

More skeptical minds may be scared away by the Lions playing away from home. But this is a resilient squad that has eclipsed 37 points in three of its last four road games, while averaging 443.7 yards per game. The Eagles’ offense hasn’t taken flight in recent weeks, which should be enough for the Lions to escape with the primetime win.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Leg 2: David Montgomery Any Time Touchdown Scorer +160

The key to the Lions’ offensive exploits has been equal distribution amongst their top playmakers to keep defenses honest. On any given week, someone else could step up and deliver a game-changing performance. This week, we’re counting on David Montgomery to take a front seat.

Jahmyr Gibbs is the undisputed leader out of the Lions’ backfield. He leads the team in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns, benchmarks that would likely be higher without Montgomery in the lineup. Therein lies the advantage. Dan Campbell masterfully oscillates between backs to change pace and force defenses to adapt mid-drive. Montgomery’s production has remained consistent, and he’s a prime scoring candidate against the Eagles.

Earlier in the campaign, Montgomery had a more impactful presence in the red zone. The veteran running back scored four touchdowns across his first five games, but has just a singular tally over his last four. Despite the limited scoring, Montgomery has maintained a hefty workload. He’s averaged 10.8 carries and 2.5 targets per game over the four-game sample, while eclipsing 11 rushing attempts in three straight.

Assuredly, Montgomery’s sustained production will result in increased scoring, a distinction we’re anticipating on Sunday Night Football. We’re betting the Lions need him close to the goalline, with Montgomery making the most of his opportunities.

Leg 3: Jalyx Hunt to Record a Sack +210

The Lions’ most glaring weakness on offense is their sub-optimal quarterback protection. Already this season, Jared Goff has been sacked 18 times while absorbing 40 hits, the third-most in the NFL. You can bet the Eagles will unleash an unrelenting attack on the Lions’ quarterback in Week 12, with an unsuspecting candidate getting to Goff.

Jalyx Hunt has benefited immensely from Jaelan Phillips’ arrival. The newly arrived linebacker has created additional time and space for the Eagles’ second-year defender, and Hunt has taken advantage of those coverage mismatches. After recording three tackles through the first seven games of the season, Hunt has nine over the last two. More importantly, he’s finding a way to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Hunt has recorded a sack in each game and has consistently applied pressure behind the line of scrimmage.

Goff will be on the run against the Eagles, but his limited mobility will make it hard to escape the Eagles’ unrelenting pressure. You’ll be intrigued by some of Philadelphia’s more prominent defenders, but the betting value lies in backing Jalyx Hunt to record a sack.

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

Sunday Night Football: Lions vs Eagles Same Game Parlay Picks +1405

Lions +124

David Montgomery Any Time Touchdown Scorer +160

Jalyx Hunt to Record a Sack +210

Bettors will want to get a piece of this three-leg Same Game Parlay. We’re backing the Lions to pull off the outright upset, thanks in part to David Montgomery’s scoring prowess. Still, the Eagles’ defensive front will apply pressure, pointing us toward Jalyx Hunt to record a sack. When all three legs hit, bettors cash a cool +1405.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.