These 5 NFL Teams Have the Best Path to the Super Bowl

From Seattle’s top seed to Jacksonville’s surge, we break down the most dangerous Super Bowl contenders and explain why the road to February runs through them.

1. Seattle Seahawks (14–3)

Conference: NFC | Seed: #1

The Seahawks enter the postseason as favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle has established the league’s premier scoring defense, a unit that suffocated opponents down the stretch, including a statement win over the 49ers to clinch the top seed. Offensively, the chemistry between quarterback Sam Darnold and league-leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1793 YDS) has made the unit explosive. With home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and the “12s" providing the NFL’s loudest environment, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Seattle, and they look equipped to defend it.

2. Denver Broncos (14–3)

Conference: AFC | Seed: #1

Sean Payton has masterminded a brilliant turnaround in Denver, securing the franchise’s first No. 1 seed since their Super Bowl 50 run. The Broncos are built for January football, possessing a suffocating defense led by Pat Surtain II and a precise, mistake-free offense. Quarterback Bo Nix has proved last year’s rookie campaign was no fluke, particularly in the fourth quarter, where his efficiency ratings are elite. Denver tied a franchise record for wins by dominating in the margins, winning the turnover battle, and controlling time of possession. If their defense holds form at Mile High, they will be challenging to knock out.

3. New England Patriots (14–3)

Conference: AFC | Seed: #2

The Patriots are the surprise juggernaut of the 2025 season. Quarterback Drake Maye has made a legitimate MVP case, showcasing elite downfield accuracy and elevating a supporting cast that many doubted in the preseason. New England boasts the AFC’s most explosive passing attack, a sharp contrast to the defensive-minded teams of their past. While their schedule was favorable, their offensive production (top five in scoring) proves they can win shootouts. With a home playoff game at Gillette Stadium and momentum on their side, the Pats have the firepower to beat anyone in the AFC field.

4. Los Angeles Rams (12–5)

Conference: NFC | Seed: #5

Do not let the “Wild Card" label fool you; the Rams and their league-best offense (30.5 PPG) are arguably the most dangerous team in the NFC bracket outside of Seattle. Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his career, efficiently distributing the ball to a high-powered receiving corps led by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Unlike the younger teams in the field, the Rams possess deep playoff experience under Sean McVay, having navigated this road before. They are battle-tested from a tough NFC West division and enter the postseason healthy and peaking at the right time. They are the team no higher seed wants to see on their schedule.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (13–4)

Conference: AFC | Seed: #3

The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, riding an eight-game winning streak into the postseason to steal the AFC South crown, one of those victories coming against the top-seeded Broncos. Trevor Lawrence has finally ascended to the elite tier of quarterbacks, playing mistake-free football while capitalizing on a dynamic set of skill players. The key to their run has been a revamped defense that leads the league in takeaways over the last two months. While they may have to go on the road eventually, their current form suggests they can compete with and beat anybody. They have the “team of destiny" feel that often precedes a Super Bowl run.

