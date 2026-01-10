Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Playoffs: Predicting Every Wild Card Game and Potential Upset

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

2026 NFL Wild Card predictions: Can the Patriots silence their doubters? Will the Rams crush the Panthers? Read our score picks for every AFC and NFC matchup.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

#2 New England Patriots (14-3) vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

The post-Bill Belichick era has officially arrived in New England, and it looks spectacular. Drake Maye has played at an MVP level all season, leading the league’s second-highest-scoring offense. Conversely, the Chargers limp into Gillette Stadium with Justin Herbert managing a broken hand, a makeshift offensive line, and a defense that, while statistically sound (No. 5 overall), has rarely been tested by a passing attack this explosive. With Belichick noting that the Chargers cannot afford to play from behind, the Patriots’ fast-start offense should force L.A. into a one-dimensional game script it will likely struggle to execute.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chargers 20

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) vs. #6 Buffalo Bills (12-5)

This is the game of the weekend. Trevor Lawrence has finally silenced the doubters with a breakout season, peaking exactly at the right time. While Josh Allen’s playoff resume is daunting, Jacksonville’s ability to stifle James Cook and force the Bills into third-and-long situations will be the difference. Expect a raucous home crowd to help the Jags edge out a win and perhaps close the door on the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Bills 24

#4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) vs. #5 Houston Texans (12-5)

The Steelers are the classic “gritty underdog" home team, but this matchup is a nightmare for them. The Texans boast the league’s No. 2-ranked defense, allowing fewer than 280 yards per game. Pittsburgh’s offense has been up-and-down all season, and they lack the explosive firepower to challenge Houston’s secondary. C.J. Stroud doesn’t need to be a hero here; he needs to be efficient while his defense provides the heavy lifting.

Prediction: Texans 23, Steelers 13

#2 Chicago Bears (11-6) vs. #7 Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Momentum is everything in January. The Packers back-doored their way into the playoffs despite losing four straight games to close the season, one of those coming at the hands of the Bears. Chicago, hosting a playoff game for the first time in the Caleb Williams era, has the defensive speed to neutralize Green Bay’s struggling attack. While the Packers have historically dominated this rivalry, the Bears are simply the healthier and more cohesive team right now. The “Packer Curse" ends this Saturday.

Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 17

#3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) vs. #6 San Francisco 49ers (12-5) 

With stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa sidelined, the 49ers’ defense is a shell of its usual self. The Eagles’ rushing attack, led by Saquon Barkley, should be able to control the clock and keep the ball away from Brock Purdy. San Francisco’s offense managed just 3 points last week, and heading into a hostile Lincoln Financial Field is not the place to “get right."

Prediction: Eagles 30, 49ers 21

#4 Carolina Panthers (8-9) vs. #5 Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

The Panthers deserve credit for winning a weak NFC South, but the Cinderella story likely ends here. While Carolina did pull off a stunning upset over Los Angeles in Week 13, that victory required three uncharacteristic turnovers from the Rams to scrape by. Lightning rarely strikes twice against a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford in January. The Rams’ league-best offense (30.5 PPG), featuring the lethal tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, has otherwise been unstoppable. Expect Stafford to protect the football this time and for the Rams to turn this into the most lopsided game of the weekend.

Prediction: Rams 38, Panthers 17

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
Jan 10 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

-10.5

-488

O 46.5

CAR

CAR

+10.5

+456

U 46.5

Jan 10 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GB

GB

-2.5

-117

O 43.5

CHI

CHI

+2.5

+113

U 43.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 17 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa's Future: Will He Leave the Dolphins?
Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
Will Jeremiyah Love Be a Top 10 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Denver Broncos Lead as Favorites to Win AFC Championship
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Should Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye Be the NFL MVP?
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFC Title Race: Power Ranking All 7 Playoff Teams Right Now