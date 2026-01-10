NFL Playoffs: Predicting Every Wild Card Game and Potential Upset

2026 NFL Wild Card predictions: Can the Patriots silence their doubters? Will the Rams crush the Panthers? Read our score picks for every AFC and NFC matchup.

#2 New England Patriots (14-3) vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

The post-Bill Belichick era has officially arrived in New England, and it looks spectacular. Drake Maye has played at an MVP level all season, leading the league’s second-highest-scoring offense. Conversely, the Chargers limp into Gillette Stadium with Justin Herbert managing a broken hand, a makeshift offensive line, and a defense that, while statistically sound (No. 5 overall), has rarely been tested by a passing attack this explosive. With Belichick noting that the Chargers cannot afford to play from behind, the Patriots’ fast-start offense should force L.A. into a one-dimensional game script it will likely struggle to execute.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chargers 20

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) vs. #6 Buffalo Bills (12-5)

This is the game of the weekend. Trevor Lawrence has finally silenced the doubters with a breakout season, peaking exactly at the right time. While Josh Allen’s playoff resume is daunting, Jacksonville’s ability to stifle James Cook and force the Bills into third-and-long situations will be the difference. Expect a raucous home crowd to help the Jags edge out a win and perhaps close the door on the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Bills 24

#4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) vs. #5 Houston Texans (12-5)

The Steelers are the classic “gritty underdog" home team, but this matchup is a nightmare for them. The Texans boast the league’s No. 2-ranked defense, allowing fewer than 280 yards per game. Pittsburgh’s offense has been up-and-down all season, and they lack the explosive firepower to challenge Houston’s secondary. C.J. Stroud doesn’t need to be a hero here; he needs to be efficient while his defense provides the heavy lifting.

Prediction: Texans 23, Steelers 13

#2 Chicago Bears (11-6) vs. #7 Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Momentum is everything in January. The Packers back-doored their way into the playoffs despite losing four straight games to close the season, one of those coming at the hands of the Bears. Chicago, hosting a playoff game for the first time in the Caleb Williams era, has the defensive speed to neutralize Green Bay’s struggling attack. While the Packers have historically dominated this rivalry, the Bears are simply the healthier and more cohesive team right now. The “Packer Curse" ends this Saturday.

Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 17

#3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) vs. #6 San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

With stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa sidelined, the 49ers’ defense is a shell of its usual self. The Eagles’ rushing attack, led by Saquon Barkley, should be able to control the clock and keep the ball away from Brock Purdy. San Francisco’s offense managed just 3 points last week, and heading into a hostile Lincoln Financial Field is not the place to “get right."

Prediction: Eagles 30, 49ers 21

#4 Carolina Panthers (8-9) vs. #5 Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

The Panthers deserve credit for winning a weak NFC South, but the Cinderella story likely ends here. While Carolina did pull off a stunning upset over Los Angeles in Week 13, that victory required three uncharacteristic turnovers from the Rams to scrape by. Lightning rarely strikes twice against a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford in January. The Rams’ league-best offense (30.5 PPG), featuring the lethal tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, has otherwise been unstoppable. Expect Stafford to protect the football this time and for the Rams to turn this into the most lopsided game of the weekend.

Prediction: Rams 38, Panthers 17

