NFL Wild Card Weekend: Chargers vs Patriots Top 3 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

Already, Wild Card Weekend has lived up to the hype. NFL bettors and enthusiasts enjoyed two exhilarating games on Saturday, and the Sunday schedule looks set to follow suit. Today’s three-game slate is punctuated by a Sunday night showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots for a spot in the Divisional Round.

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, MA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread: LAC +3.5 (-110) | NE -3.5 (-110)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: LAC +164 | NE -196

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAC 36% | NE 64%

LAC 36% | NE 64% Spread: NE -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

-3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢ Total: Over 45.5 Yes 52¢ | No 49¢

TreVeyon Henderson: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +130

Drake Maye has commanded most of the attention in New England. The second-year pivot has been unstoppable under centre, completing 72.0% of his passes for 4,394 yards on the season. Still, Maye’s job has been made easier by the emergence of TreVeyon Henderson as the lead back. Henderson is the primo touchdown candidate in the Wild Card Round.

It wasn’t until Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an injury that we really saw what Henderson was all about. The rookie running back endeared himself to Mike Vrabel at the start of November and hasn’t relinquished his lead-back duties. Over the past nine games, Henderson has averaged 14.1 rushing attempts per game and 75.9 rushing yards per game. Not surprisingly, that correlates with a spike in scoring. The Pats’ running back has found the end zone nine times over the previous eight games.

The Chargers remain a stout defensive unit, but their weakness is stopping the run. They’ve seen an uptick in rushing yards allowed recently and have struggled to contain opponents on the road. Over the last three games, opponents have busted out for 108.3 yards per game, a benchmark that jumps to 111.1 yards per game against the visitors.

The Patriots are installed as short favorites and are projected to lead for most of this contest. That game script demands heavy run involvement, a strategy Vrabel will be keen to deploy, considering Henderson’s recent form. With that, we’re taking a firm stance on TreVeyon Henderson to record a touchdown at home.

Quentin Johnston: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +230

Ladd McConkey took a big step back in 2025. After torching the league for 1,149 receiving yards as a rookie, McConkey eked over 700 yards in his second professional season. Part of that decline can be attributed to the plethora of pass-catchers Justin Herbert has at his disposal. One of those receivers, Quentin Johnston, has emerged as his go-to target in the latter stages of the campaign.

Arguably, Johnston has the most significant ‘boom’ potential of any Chargers receiver. The 6’2" speedster is known for his deep routes and set several career-high marks throughout the campaign. Specifically, his 14.4 yards per reception was a new personal best and led the team. Further, he set highs in receiving yards (735), yards per game (52.9), and catch rate (60.7%).

Most of those stats are thanks to Johnston’s increased usage over the past couple of weeks. The former first-round selection picked up a combined 202 yards on nine receptions and 13 targets since Week 17. Increased volume is a precursor to scoring output, a trend that is captured in Johnston’s two touchdowns over the previous four contests.

McConkey is struggling to produce, and Keenan Allen is a regression candidate. Moreover, with Los Angeles playing from behind, Herbert could be tempted to stretch the field against the Pats. Johnston is the logical candidate to step up in tonight’s win-or-go-home clash in Foxborough. We predict he’ll maintain his recent production increase and find pay dirt.

Stefon Diggs: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +180

We’re rounding out our trifecta with a play on another Patriots’ touchdown candidate. Stefon Diggs has turned back the clock in 2025. A dismal 2024 campaign has been absolved after Diggs eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for the seventh time in eight seasons. An integral part of the Patriots’ game plan, he’s a natural scoring candidate versus the Chargers.

Diggs has been one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL, especially across his recent sample. Since Week 11, the former All-Pro has pulled down 35 of his 41 targets for a ridiculous 85.4% catch rate. Moreover, he doesn’t have a drop in either of his last two games, hauling in all nine balls thrown his way.

Granted, that elite play has netted Diggs only one touchdown. Still, his red zone presence will surely be counted on in the playoffs. So far this season, the Pats’ receiver has hauled in nine of 12 passes inside the 20, accounting for all four of his touchdowns this year.

New England won’t get many chunk plays against this stifling Chargers’ defense. Naturally, that points us toward short-to-intermediate routes, an area of strength for Diggs for the now 32-year-old. His veteran presence will be counted on, making Diggs a prime scoring candidate in the Wild Card Round.

