These Are the 8 Best Defenses in the NFL Entering Wild Card Weekend

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (12-5) were the best defense wire-to-wire in 2025. The Texans’ collective athleticism and physicality enabled them to rank favorably across most metrics. Houston held opponents to 17.4 PPG (second) while surrendering only 277.2 total YPG (first). The defensive line here was especially explosive, as the unit registered a 1.057 WAR at Pro Football Focus. The Texans also excelled at forcing turnovers, tallying 29 takeaways this year. Keep an eye on this group throughout the playoffs!

2) Seattle Seahawks

The defense of the NFC-West champion Seattle Seahawks (14-3) closed the 2025 regular season at an annihilating rate. Seattle finished the campaign as the No. 1 scoring defense, giving up just 17.2 PPG. Over the final six weeks, they allowed only 12.5 PPG. The Seahawks employ dynamic athletes up front and in the defensive backfield. This group hauled in 18 interceptions while also producing 47 sacks. Arguably, no unit in the NFL is playing better than Seattle’s defense. Let’s see how the Seahawks look after their well-earned Bye.

3) Denver Broncos

Unequivocally, the AFC West champion Denver Broncos (14-3) ranked among the top three defenses this past season. Denver produced a historical year in terms of getting after opposing quarterbacks. The Broncos recorded an NFL-best 68 sacks in 2025, which obviously strikes fear into any offensive coordinator. Denver was also stingy against the running game. Entering the playoffs, the bunch from the Mile High gave up only 91.1 YPG rushing. The Broncos are talented individually and as a group. Will they come out refreshed in the Divisional round?

4) New England Patriots

Ahead of the postseason, the AFC-East champion New England Patriots (14-3) have quite a bit to look forward to. Their head coach and starting quarterback are both up for prestigious awards, but the collective defense could be the star of the show here. The Pats enter Wild Card Weekend with a home game and a defensive unit that allowed only 18.8 PPG in 2025. New England utilizes a bend-don’t-break mentality to the fullest. This group really does not have a weakness, as they rank top 10 in both passing (ninth) and rushing (sixth) yards allowed.

5) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) could be a sleeper team to watch this postseason. Los Angeles is a well-rounded group, but what makes them most dangerous is their dynamic secondary. The Bolts surrendered only 179.9 YPG passing in 2025. With that, they also ball-hawked their way to 19 interceptions. LA did well to keep opponents at 20.0 PPG this past season. However, they will have a tough assignment with an explosive offense on Wild Card Weekend. Can this unit help secure a win in Foxborough?

6) Jacksonville Jaguars

For perhaps what is the most aggressive defense in the NFL, see the AFC-South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4). This season, the Jaguars consistently brought attitude and game-changing plays. Jacksonville’s defense notably led the AFC with 31 turnovers forced. Much of that was powered by the Jags’ 22 interceptions. The unit from Duval County plays with top-end speed and strength. They gave up just 19.8 PPG in 2025, which will command the respect of any opponent. Look for this group to be the X-factor this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

7) Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC-East champion Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) might not be as dominant as a year ago, but this team still boasts numerous top-end athletes. Collectively, the Eagles’ defense can ruin any opposing offense’s day. Philly surrendered only 19.1 PPG in 2025: fifth overall. The Birds employ a mean defensive front and a dynamic secondary. This group is getting healthy at the right time, which is a significant reason why they are favored by more than a field goal in this weekend’s playoff tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

8) Los Angeles Rams

For some, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) are this year’s top Wild Card team, and their defense makes a strong argument for that case. We know what the Rams’ offense can do, as they ranked first in scoring. Still, Los Angeles’ defense can bring pressure in a suffocating fashion. The Rams distributed 47 total sacks in 2025. Naturally, they were the kind of sacks that resonate with opposing quarterbacks well into the future. LA allowed just 20.4 PPG. When you couple that with its offensive prowess (30.5 PPG), it is easy to see why Kalshi gives the Rams an 18% probability (second) to win the upcoming title.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.