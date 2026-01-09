We take a look at and break down the injuries to Davante Adams, Rome Odunze, Ricky Pearsall, and more ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday Games

Davante Adams – Hamstring

Adams missed the last three games of the regular season but is expected to return to face the Panthers. Was a full participant on Tuesday and is off the injury report for Saturday.

Quentin Lake – Elbow

Lake has been on IR since Week 12, but was designated to return last week. He is off the injury report and is good to go for Saturday.

Terrance Ferguson – Ankle

Ferguson tweaked his hamstring ahead of Week 18 and was listed as doubtful. He was eventually ruled out, but the Rams say the injury is not serious and Ferguson should be clear for the Wild Card. He is officially listed as questionable.

Malik Willis – Shoulder

Willis was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable.

Dontayvion Wicks – Concussion

Wicks missed Week 18 due to a concussion he sustained in Week 17 vs. the Ravens. Wicks was LP on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is listed as questionable.

Rome Odunze – Foot

Odunze has been out of action since Week 13. He was LP on Tuesday and Wednesday. Caleb Williams on Rome Odunze: “It’s going to be great. Excited to have him back." He is officially off the injury report for Saturday.

Sunday Games

Trent Williams – Hamstring

Williams missed Week 18 due to a hamstring injury he sustained. He was DNP on Wednesday.

Ricky Pearsall – Knee

Pearsall missed Week 18 due to his injury and was DNP on Wednesday.

Omarion Hampton – Ankle

Hampton missed Week 18 due to his injury and was DNP on Wednesday and Thursday.

Josh Allen – Foot

Allen took one snap on Saturday to keep his start streak alive, which was not injury-related. He has been FP all week.

Monday Night Game

Watt returned after a multi-week absence in Week 18. He was FP on Thursday.

Jaylen Warren – Illness

Warren missed Thursday’s practice due to illness.

Kamari Lassiter – Ankle

After missing Week 18 to nurse ankle and knee injuries, Lassiter said he’s feeling good and expects to play on Monday night. He was DNP on Thursday.