Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

How the 2026 NFC Playoff Bracket Could Shake Out

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday, with 14 teams competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. How do we predict the NFC side of the bracket will play out?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

NFC Wild Card Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

  • Spread: LAR -10.5 (-115) | CAR +10.5 (-105)
  • Total: Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110)
  • Moneyline: LAR -700 | CAR +450

The NFC West was a bloodbath. Despite their 12-5 record, the Rams were relegated to the fifth seed in the conference and a road game versus the Panthers in the Wild Card Round. Still, as hefty -10.5 favorites, the Rams should have no problem getting past the 8-9 Panthers in the opening round.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

  • Spread: GB -1.5 (-105) | CHI +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110)
  • Moneyline: GB -120 | CHI +100

It feels like I’ve been watching a different Packers team than everyone else over the past few weeks. Bettors are hammering Green Bay, despite their defense crumbling in the latter stages of the campaign. We’re betting the Bears put up a crooked number and punch their ticket to the Divisional Round.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

  • Spread: SF +4.5 (-105) | PHI -4.5 (-115)
  • Total: Over 44.5 (+100) | Under (-120)
  • Moneyline: SF +190 | PHI -225

The betting market has taken a firm stance on the Eagles, moving the line further in their direction as we approach kick-off. However, we have reservations about their ability to keep pace with the Niners. Granted, Philly’s run defense has faltered, and San Francisco has the means to expose them. We’re calling for a Niners upset in the first round.

NFC Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

  • Spread: TBD
  • Total: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD

Inevitably, the Rams will face a familiar foe in the postseason, heading to the Emerald City for a date with the Seahawks. While Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league throughout the regular season, we don’t trust Sam Darnold in the playoffs. This one will come down to which team makes the most of their offensive opportunities, and in that regard, we have the utmost faith in the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

  • Spread: TBD
  • Total: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD

If the 49ers escape Philadelphia as expected, they will have to make another trip east in the Divisional Round. Experience will be the difference as the battle-tested Niners best the up-and-coming Bears.

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

  • Spread: TBD
  • Total: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD

The way this season has gone, it has to be two NFC West teams in the conference championship game. The Rams and Niners are our picks to go on a run, relying on their experience, coaching, and superior metrics to get the job done. Still, defense wins championships, and the Rams have a substantive edge in that regard.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
Jan 10 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

-10.5

-525

O 46.5

CAR

CAR

+10.5

+456

U 46.5

Jan 10 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GB

GB

-2.5

-113

O 43.5

CHI

CHI

+2.5

+108

U 43.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 22 minutes ago
Will Jeremiyah Love Be a Top 10 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Denver Broncos Lead as Favorites to Win AFC Championship
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Should Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye Be the NFL MVP?
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
NFC Title Race: Power Ranking All 7 Playoff Teams Right Now
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Ranking All 7 AFC Playoff Teams by Their Title Chances Right Now