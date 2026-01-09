How the 2026 NFC Playoff Bracket Could Shake Out

The NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday, with 14 teams competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. How do we predict the NFC side of the bracket will play out?

NFC Wild Card Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -10.5 (-115) | CAR +10.5 (-105)

LAR -10.5 (-115) | CAR +10.5 (-105) Total: Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: LAR -700 | CAR +450

The NFC West was a bloodbath. Despite their 12-5 record, the Rams were relegated to the fifth seed in the conference and a road game versus the Panthers in the Wild Card Round. Still, as hefty -10.5 favorites, the Rams should have no problem getting past the 8-9 Panthers in the opening round.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: GB -1.5 (-105) | CHI +1.5 (-115)

GB -1.5 (-105) | CHI +1.5 (-115) Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: GB -120 | CHI +100

It feels like I’ve been watching a different Packers team than everyone else over the past few weeks. Bettors are hammering Green Bay, despite their defense crumbling in the latter stages of the campaign. We’re betting the Bears put up a crooked number and punch their ticket to the Divisional Round.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spread: SF +4.5 (-105) | PHI -4.5 (-115)

SF +4.5 (-105) | PHI -4.5 (-115) Total: Over 44.5 (+100) | Under (-120)

Over 44.5 (+100) | Under (-120) Moneyline: SF +190 | PHI -225

The betting market has taken a firm stance on the Eagles, moving the line further in their direction as we approach kick-off. However, we have reservations about their ability to keep pace with the Niners. Granted, Philly’s run defense has faltered, and San Francisco has the means to expose them. We’re calling for a Niners upset in the first round.

NFC Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Inevitably, the Rams will face a familiar foe in the postseason, heading to the Emerald City for a date with the Seahawks. While Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league throughout the regular season, we don’t trust Sam Darnold in the playoffs. This one will come down to which team makes the most of their offensive opportunities, and in that regard, we have the utmost faith in the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

If the 49ers escape Philadelphia as expected, they will have to make another trip east in the Divisional Round. Experience will be the difference as the battle-tested Niners best the up-and-coming Bears.

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

The way this season has gone, it has to be two NFC West teams in the conference championship game. The Rams and Niners are our picks to go on a run, relying on their experience, coaching, and superior metrics to get the job done. Still, defense wins championships, and the Rams have a substantive edge in that regard.

