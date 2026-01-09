What the 2026 AFC Playoff Bracket Could Look Like

The AFC is wide open, with all seven teams having a conceivable path to the Super Bowl. Which team do we predict will triumph over the conference?

AFC Wild Card Round

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

It’s time to take the Patriots seriously. New England was one of the most efficient teams on both sides of the football. Their dynamic offense will be no match for the Chargers’ defense, and the Pats should march through to the second round.

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

There’s an argument to be made that the Steelers don’t even belong in the playoffs. Yet here they are, with all the momentum of an emotional Week 18 win. Pittsburgh and Houston play similar games, but home-field advantage could be the difference in this one. The Steelers move on!

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

The Bills rely on their quarterback more than any other team. Josh Allen accounted for 39 of the team’s 61 touchdowns this season. Neutralizing him is the key to defeating the Bills. The Jaguars have flown under the radar this season, but their vaunted run defense should contain Allen, forcing the Bills to become more one-dimensional. With that, we’re calling for another upset in Duvaaaaal.

AFC Divisional Round

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

The Jaguars and Patriots have similar styles of play. But everything that Jacksonville does right, New England does better. Insulated at home, we predict the Pats will dispatch the Jags in what could be one of the most one-sided games of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos Betting Odds

The Broncos have earned a lot of respect this season, but we still have many apprehensions about their playoff chances. Experience is a factor, but they also had one of the easiest schedules throughout the campaign. We predict the Steelers’ defense finds its rhythm in the postseason and knocks off the top-seeded Broncos.

AFC Championship

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

If the AFC plays out as we expect, the Pats will host the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh is made for cold-weather games, but New England’s balanced attack will decimate its defense. The Patriots beat the Steelers at their own game and advance to the Super Bowl.

