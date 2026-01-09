All 6 NFL Wild Card Playoff Games Ranked by Upset Potential

1) Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arguably, the AFC-South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) have more momentum than any other NFL team right now. Jacksonville will put its current eight-game winning streak on the line this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (12-5), but oddsmakers have this playoff contest booked extremely close. The moneylines for Bills-Jaguars reflect a -108 pick 'em on FanDuel, but Buffalo is laying 1.5 points despite traveling down to Duval County. Kalshi shares this view, listing both teams with a 50% chance of victory. With that, I am leaning on the red-hot Jags at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (58.3 QBR) will need to outplay reigning MVP Josh Allen (64.7 QBR), but that's possible at this point. Since Thanksgiving, Lawrence has produced a razor-sharp 15-1 TD-INT ratio.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.