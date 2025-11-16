NFL Week 11: Ravens vs Browns Betting Preview & Predictions

The AFC North delivers another heavyweight matchup as the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Both teams boast elite defenses, explosive playmakers, and plenty of playoff implications. The market expects a tight divisional slugfest — but the matchup offers several sharp betting angles worth targeting.

Let’s break down the game, the top props, and where the value lies.

One of the strongest angles in this matchup is Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Jackson rarely goes multiple games without throwing at least two touchdown passes. After failing to hit the mark last week, history suggests a rebound performance.

With Baltimore’s offensive weapons healthy and Cleveland likely selling out to stop the run, the passing game becomes Lamar’s clearest path to success.

A windy, gusty afternoon may limit deep shots — but red-zone efficiency and schemed throws make this prop a high-upside play.

The Browns continue to thrive as underdogs, especially at home in front of the Dog Pound. Even with offensive inconsistencies, Cleveland’s profile fits the kind of team that can grind with Baltimore:

Elite defense

Physicality on both lines

Ability to force turnovers

Strong home-field edge

Last week’s blowout loss wasn’t on the defense — special teams miscues and short fields made the score misleading. Expect a much more competitive effort at home.

Taking Cleveland with the points is a live bet.

Early leans point to the over, though the weather complicates things. Gusty winds could limit vertical passing, potentially dragging the pace down. Still, both offenses have enough explosive playmakers and efficient red-zone designs to create scoring opportunities.

If the weather stabilizes before kickoff, this game could open up more than expected.

A sneaky value play in this matchup is Quinson Judkins 100+ yards. With Cleveland trying to control pace and protect the football, the offense will likely run through Jenkins as a key yardage producer.

Baltimore’s defense is elite, but Jenkins’ volume and matchup flexibility make him a viable longshot ladder play.

1. Lamar Jackson Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

A strong bounce-back spot for Baltimore’s QB1.

2. Browns +Points

Cleveland’s defense and home field keep them competitive.

3. Over (Weather-Dependent)

If the wind calms, this total has room to move upward.

4. Quinshon Judkins 100+ Yards (Value Play)

A high-ceiling yardage ladder in a divisional grinder.

A tight AFC North battle ends with Baltimore squeaking out a win — but Cleveland covers, and Lamar cashes his passing prop.

