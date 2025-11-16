Lions vs. Eagles: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

It may only be Week 12, but the stakes have never been higher. The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for NFC supremacy on Sunday Night Football, with the victor potentially earning the top seed in the conference. Don’t be scared away by the Eagles’ stout defensive showing last week; there will be points on the board at Lincoln Financial Field!

These are our top five any time touchdown scorers on SNF!

Saquon Barkley: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +100

It’s been a tepid start to the season for Saquon Barkley. While regression seemed inevitable after last year’s 2,000-yard effort, Barkley’s proficiency hasn’t been on full display in 2025. He has crossed the century mark only once this season and has one rushing touchdown over his last five games. Nevertheless, the Lions won’t have the answer for Barkley on Sunday Night Football.

While Detroit’s rush defense is improved, opponents have had success breaking through the Lions’ defensive front in recent weeks. The Vikings went off for 142 rushing yards a couple of weeks ago. Likewise, the Chiefs dropped 112 on the Lions two weeks prior. Both of which are significant departures from Detroit’s season-long average of 94.3 rushing yards per game. Surely, Philadelphia will add to those woes with its dual-headed attack of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

Barkley isn’t operating at peak efficiency, but he has turned a corner with his latest efforts. After averaging just 3.0 yards per carry through the first four games of the season, the Eagles’ running back is up to 4.8 yards per carry across his last five.

Those inverted paths give an advantage to backing Barkley to find the end zone at home. At plus-money, he’s our top bet in the any time touchdown market.

David Montgomery: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +160

We are staying on the running back theme with our second pick. While bettors will be lining up to get a piece of Jahmyr Gibbs, we’re targeting David Montgomery for maximum value.

Montgomery’s scoring prowess has been negated in recent weeks. He was a red zone machine early in the campaign, but has crossed the plane only once over his last four games. Despite the diminished scoring, the veteran has seen a slight uptick in his usage. Montgomery has had no fewer than 11 rushing attempts in any of his last three, averaging 13.0 carries per game across that sample. Moreover, he outpaces Gibbs on touches inside the 10 and five-yard line, pointing toward an inevitable increase in scoring.

The Lions will have to wear down the Eagles’ defense, so they will need to maximize red-zone production. Montgomery will be the beneficiary and is the top Lions player worth backing to score a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +125

If not for a plethora of injuries, we would target a Lions’ tight end as an any time touchdown scorer. But with Sam LaPorta on the IR and Brock Wright limited throughout the week, Jared Goff will be forced to turn to his wide receivers more frequently against the Eagles. Thankfully, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up to the challenge.

Last week, we saw just how effective the Eagles’ secondary can be. They held the Packers to 157 passing yards and a 55.6% completion percentage. Still, Amon-Ra St. Brown is on another level. The two-time All-Pro has absorbed 10 or more targets in three of his last four, producing 29 receptions, 286 yards, and two touchdowns across the four-game sample. Combined with his elite red zone production, 13 receptions, seven touchdowns, and 79 yards on 17 targets, St. Brown will be called upon when it matters most against the Eagles.

Whether on crossing routes inside the 20 or using his breakaway speed on downfield routes, St. Brown can be counted on to score at Lincoln Financial Field. Don’t pass up these plus-money odds.

Dallas Goedert: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +185

It’s been a sad start to the season for A.J. Brown. The Eagles’ imposing wideout has just 31 receptions this season, netting him 408 yards and three touchdowns. With that, Brown is undeserving of his +150 touchdown price against the Lions. But while Brown has been lacking, Jalen Hurts has rekindled his connection with Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles’ tight end has been a force in his age-30 season. Goedert ranks second on the team with 34 receptions and is the focal point inside the red zone. Already, he’s produced seven touchdowns, with most of those coming inside the opponents’ 20: Goedert has grabbed all seven targets thrown his way, yielding five of his seven scores.

Last week, the Lions let Zach Ertz pull down four of his five targets for 54 yards. Two weeks prior, Cade Otton produced 65 yards on seven receptions and nine targets. That’s a sign of things to come for Dallas Goedert, as he takes center stage against a beatable Lions’ secondary. Easily, the Eagles’ best value candidate to record a touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

Eagles Defense: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +700

While we’ve focused a lot of our attention on players near the top of the betting board, we’d be remiss if we didn’t meander to the bottom for a top value pick. The Eagles’ defense has single-handedly turned the tide for the defending Super Bowl champs in recent weeks. We expect them to make their presence felt versus the Lions.

Philadelphia is coming off a two-turnover performance against the Packers last week. Two games prior, they forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes against the Vikings. That increased proclivity to turnovers will be on full display against a Detroit squad that has turned the ball over three times over its last three outings.

The Eagles’ faithful will make it hard for Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense to operate at home. Undoubtedly, that will force Detroit into several mistakes. Expect the Eagles’ defense to capitalize, making them an unsuspecting pick to find the end zone.

