Will Justin Fields of the New York Jets Be Benched for Good?

2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Justin Fields and the New York Jets

The Jets came into 2025 hoping they could rehabilitate Fields with a more patient offensive plan, but four weeks in, it already feels like we’ve seen this movie before. The combination of inconsistent quarterback play, a roster stripped for future draft capital, and a schedule loaded with AFC heavyweights has pushed Fields into a familiar corner: trying to survive behind an offense that isn’t built to elevate him.

From a fantasy football standpoint and a betting perspective, it’s time to get real about what this season is going to look like.

What Do the Jets Do This Year?

Let’s call it what it is: this is not a competitive roster.

New York traded away what was left of its veteran core to stack premium picks from the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. They’re openly leaning into a reset. You don’t need to squint to see the plan—this team wants to be picking in the top three of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The upcoming slate isn’t doing them any favors either:



Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills—maybe one win comes out of that stretch, two if you’re aggressively optimistic. Realistically, they profile as a top-five pick with ease.

And in a season where the front office seems more interested in long-term positioning than short-term fixes, the quarterback situation is eventually going to reflect that.

Buy or Sell: Justin Fields Gets Benched Before the Season Ends

Buy. Smash the button.

Fields was acquired hoping a change of scenery would unlock the dynamic, dual-threat talent we saw in flashes with the Chicago Bears. It hasn’t materialized. Not with this offensive design, not with this receiver room, not with this coaching staff.

He’s been erratic, the accuracy issues persist, and even though Adonai Mitchell dropped everything last week—from the deep shot to the simple third-down throw—it doesn’t change the picture. Fields simply hasn’t played well enough to secure his job.

The Jets’ backup is Tyrod Taylor, and while he’s not a long-term solution, he’s the type of stabilizer coaches turn to when the locker room needs a reset. There is no true third-string QB on the roster right now, which tells you everything about the team’s intention, a street free agent, a late-year flier. Maybe even a surprise veteran cut (Russell Wilson of the New York Giants, anyone?) walking across town.

It doesn’t have to be Taylor who replaces Fields for this prediction to hit.



It just has to be someone.

The Jets don’t believe they’ve found their guy. And with the season destined for a bottom-five finish, they’re going to want a prolonged look at another arm.

Verdict: Buy — Fields will be benched before Week 18.

Fantasy Fallout

From a fantasy standpoint, this is where things get messy:

Fields is an avoid in single-QB formats. The benching risk is simply too high.

In superflex leagues , he’s a hold only because the rushing floor keeps him playable until the inevitable benching.

Tyrod Taylor, if given a stretch of starts, offers very mild streaming value—think low-end QB2 with rushing sprinkled in.

You can’t trust this offense, and you can’t rely on volume for fantasy salvage. If Fields gets pulled, it might not be a clean switch—it might be musical chairs.

Betting Angle

Sportsbooks have finally adjusted, but there’s still value in fading New York’s quarterback situation:

Jets Team Total Unders remain viable until books drop them dramatically.

Jets to finish bottom five in the league is a strong hold position.

Fields to be benched is not typically offered as a direct prop, but the correlated angle is Jets to start multiple QBs this season , which some books post late summer—worth monitoring.

Defensive player props against the Jets (sacks, INTs, pressure overs) will continue to be strong plays in the right matchups.

From a macro betting perspective:



The Jets are incentivized to lose. And the market still lags when pricing teams openly in rebuild mode.

Final Verdict: Buy or Sell Justin Fields in Fantasy?

Sell. Sell. Sell.

There’s no stability, no offensive structure tailored to his strengths, no developmental roadmap, and no guarantee he finishes the season as the starter. In fantasy football, opportunity is everything—and Fields’ opportunity is evaporating by the week.

If you want upside flyers, look elsewhere. If you want long-term fantasy stability, look elsewhere. And if you want to avoid a mid-season headache, start distancing yourself now.

