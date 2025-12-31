Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners (Week 18)

This slideshow takes you through the updated Kalshi market for the eight division winners. Which teams still possess solid value with just two weeks remaining?

NFC South Winner: Carolina Panthers

The first of our three winner-take-all division matchups will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers. The value has now gone Tampa Bay’s way, with the Panthers sitting at a 77% chance to win the division on the Kalshi markets. Who will come out on top?

NFC South Division Winner Odds

Carolina Panthers – 77%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 24%

Atlanta Falcons – N/A

New Orleans Saints – N/A

NFC West Winner: Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps the best overall division in the league this season, the NFC West odds on Kalshi are currently dead even at 49% between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Saturday night’s matchup in Santa Clara will give us all the clarity we need in this division race.

NFC West Division Winner Odds

Seattle Seahawks – 49%

San Francisco 49ers – 49%

Los Angeles Rams – N/A

Arizona Cardinals – N/A

AFC North Winner: Baltimore Ravens

Many would consider this a down year for the AFC North as a whole. One aspect that still feels familiar is the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are the two teams battling it out in the end. The Kalshi markets give the Ravens an edge at 62% at this moment. With Pittsburgh hosting the game, the 38% value is definitely worth a look.

AFC North Division Winner Odds

Baltimore Ravens – 62%

Pittsburgh Steelers – 38%

Cincinnati Bengals – N/A

Cleveland Browns – N/A

AFC South Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars

The two most dangerous teams entering the AFC playoffs could very well be the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville remains a heavy favorite to take the division, with the Texans needing a win, AND a Jacksonville loss to have a chance. At the end of the day, Jacksonville is very likely to be hosting a playoff game in January.

AFC South Division Winner Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars – 88%

Houston Texans – 16%

Indianapolis Colts – N/A

Tennessee Titans – N/A

NFC North Winner: Chicago Bears

Despite their heartbreaking loss on Sunday night, the Chicago Bears can officially say they are NFC North champions for the first time since 2018, thanks to Green Bay’s loss the night before to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago currently sits as the NFC’s second seed.

NFC North Division Winner Odds

Chicago Bears – 100%

Green Bay Packers – N/A

Detroit Lions – N/A

Minnesota Vikings – N/A

AFC West Winner: Denver Broncos

The Chargers’ loss to the Houston Texans over the weekend clinched the AFC West for the Denver Broncos, marking the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era that a team other than the Chiefs has won the division. Denver currently sits tied with New England atop the AFC, with Week 18 determining the number one seed.

AFC West Division Winner Odds

Denver Broncos – 100%

Los Angeles Chargers – N/A

Kansas City Chiefs – N/A

Las Vegas Raiders – N/A

AFC East Winner: New England Patriots

The five-year drought is over, and the New England Patriots are again AFC East champions. Buffalo’s home loss to the Eagles on Sunday officially wrapped up the division. New England will look to secure the No. 1 seed over the Denver Broncos in Week 18 with a victory.

AFC East Division Winner Odds

New England Patriots – 100%

Buffalo Bills – N/A

Miami Dolphins – N/A

New York Jets – N/A

NFC East Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

The least dramatic finish out of any division this season was the NFC East. After a short scare from Dallas in November, the Eagles will repeat as division champions and look to defend their Lombardi trophy.

NFC East Division Winner Odds

Philadelphia Eagles – 100%

Dallas Cowboys – N/A

Washington Commanders – N/A

New York Giants – N/A

