Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now (Week 18)

As the NFL season continues to unfold, the top quarterbacks continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Following another weekend of big-time performances, here’s a look at the top ten quarterbacks heading into Week 18.

1) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been otherworldly this season, proving that age is just a number. After an offseason filled with rumors that retirement could be on the horizon, Stafford has silenced the noise by putting together an MVP-caliber season with the chance to lead LA on yet another Super Bowl run. For that, the former top pick lands at No.1.

2) Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Following the weekend Drake Maye put together, there’s absolutely no way to keep him out of the No. 2 spot any longer. The second-year man put together arguably his best performance of his young career, completing 19 of 21 passing attempts for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a divisional rout over the Jets on Sunday. As a result, the MVP candidate slots into the No. 2 spot.

3) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen may have lost his No. 2 spot, but the reigning MVP doesn’t fall far in rounding out the top three heading into Week 18. With 39 total touchdowns (25 passing, 14 rushing) on the season, it’s clear that Allen can take over a game on any given week, and as a result, there’s no way to let the dual-threat QB slide too far.

4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow missed the majority of the season, but since returning from injury, he’s proven why he’s considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Despite his team being eliminated from playoff contention, the LSU product continues to play at a high level, making a statement each week. Coming off yet another strong performance, Burrow’s season totals now sit at 14 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions, and based on those numbers in only seven games, it’s fair to say that the former top pick likely would have been involved in the MVP conversation if he had a fully healthy season under his belt.

5) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s struggles have become a bit confusing during the Ravens’ recent stretch, as his inconsistency has led to losses for Baltimore. Nonetheless, Baltimore’s offense is notably different with its star quarterback sidelined by injury, which speaks volumes about just how impactful he is. The former Heisman winner can single-handedly lead his team to a win every week. Because of that, his struggles while dealing with injuries will be overlooked heading into the final week of the season, landing Jackson at No. 5 on the list.

6) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has played at an elite level for the majority of the season for the Lions, tossing for 32 touchdowns and five interceptions heading into their Week 17 battle against the Vikings. Unfortunately, Goff’s worst performance of the season came in a pivotal matchup that ultimately cost Detroit its playoff hopes. In the midst of Goff’s two-interception performance, the Lions’ game manager finds himself slotted outside of the top five at No. 6. Despite that, one poor performance can’t outweigh the strong play he’s put together for the rest of the season.

7) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott put together one of his worst performances of the season in Week 17 against the Commanders, where he completed 19 of his 37 passing attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Although the borderline 50% completion percentage is an ugly stat, the fact that the Cowboys’ star still managed to limit his turnovers in the win speaks volumes about just how good he’s been for Dallas this season. Prescott gets plenty of criticism, but even with that, he continues to play at a high level, and because of that, the Mississippi State product remains in the top ten.

8) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the nation during the Jaguars’ recent winning streak, and although his strong play through the air cooled down a bit this weekend, the former top pick still left his mark, totaling two rushing touchdowns in the team’s win. Liam Coen has the Jags’ franchise quarterback finally putting it all together, and it couldn’t be at a better time, considering there’s a real chance Jacksonville could be poised for a deep playoff run.

9) Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy makes his debut in the top ten heading into the final week of the regular season. Although a late arrival may be disappointing to some, it’s better late than never, and following the recent stretch from 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, it’s hard to leave him outside of the top 10 any longer. Purdy is up to 20 passing touchdowns and only nine interceptions on the season through eight games. Heading into Week 18, Purdy lands at No. 9.

10) Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has taken a significant leap in his sophomore season under offensive guru Ben Johnson, and his elite play is an important reason why the Bears’ playoff drought has finally come to an end. With 25 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions on the season, Williams looks poised to be a problem for the rest of the league for the foreseeable future. Considering his elite play down the stretch, Williams rounds out the top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

