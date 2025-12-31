NFL MVP Top 11 Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 18

4) QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Previous Week's AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2500 --> This Week's Odds: +30000
It's hard to believe Josh Allen has fallen so far, so quickly. At +600 just two weeks ago, the Bills pivot ran into a game Cleveland Browns defense in Week 16, which held him to just 130 passing yards, 17 rushing, and zero scores. Blame Week 17 on the rain if you want, but a 13-12 home loss to a Philadelphia Eagles team that had zero passing yards in the second half further hurt his MVP campaign. Allen was good considering the elements, passing for 272 while cashing twice on the ground.
Now, a foot injury may hold the reigning NFL MVP out for the season finale. Buffalo will likely start the playoffs on the road regardless, as they need a whole lotta help to open the postseason at home.
Week 18 Opponent: vs New York Jets