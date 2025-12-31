NFL MVP Top 11 Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 18

1) QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Previous Week's AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +170 --> This Week's Odds: -340

Drake Maye halved his odds for the second straight week after taking apart the hapless New York Jets. The former North Carolina Tar Heel threw for a season-high five touchdowns in the 42-10 beatdown. Now, Maye finds himself in the driver's seat, finally usurping Stafford on the odds board.

The Pats already clinched the AFC East and are still in contention for the No. 1 seed, matching the Denver Broncos' 13-3 record. New England's on the wrong side of the tiebreak and will need some help, but pushing the Pats to these heights following a four-win campaign is something no one had on their dance card.

Week 18 Opponent: vs Miami Dolphins