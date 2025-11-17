NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Cowboys vs Raiders

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 11!

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, NV

Paradise, NV Where to Watch: ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -3.5 (-105) | Total: 50.5 (-104/-118)

DAL -3.5 (-105) | 50.5 (-104/-118) Moneyline: DAL -194 | LV +162

To cap an especially bruising slate of football, the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) in Sin City. That pits two of the NFL’s most glamorous franchises against each other, albeit with both largely out of the 2025 playoff race.

Unfortunately, Raider Nation has operated with one of the least productive offenses this season. Vegas’ 15.4 PPG ranks 31st in the league. They have been especially hampered by a stagnant running game, churning out only 87.4 YPG on the ground. Rookie tailback Ashton Jeanty has tallied 3.8 yards per carry while registering just one contest with more than 75 rushing yards so far. Overall, the Raiders’ total point differential at this juncture is -81, which is a bottom-five figure.

To say the least, Dallas is also undergoing a tumultuous campaign. The Cowboys might be the most polarizing team in the NFL right now. They boast the No. 3 offense in terms of yardage (378.4 YPG) and scoring (29.2 PPG) after ten weeks of action. Ahead of Week 11, Dak Prescott leads all passers with a 73.9 QBR. However, the defense in “Big D" is currently allowing 30.8 PPG, which ranks 31st. From there, Dallas has given up 254.4 YPG: last in the NFC.

Despite the Cowboys’ many woes this year, I am on Dallas in this primetime spot. ESPN Analytics gives the Cowboys a 57.3% winning probability. SportsGrid’s model takes it further, yielding a 70% chance at victory for the ‘Boys. With both teams 4-5 ATS right now, those metrics give me the confidence to lay the 3.5 points with Dallas.

Best Bet: Cowboys -3.5 (-105)

Listed at 50.5 points, this game in Las Vegas showcases one of the largest totals of the week. I have a tough time seeing these sides reach that high mark.

It is difficult to support the over for the same reason it’s challenging to rely on the Raiders: Vegas’s lack of offense. So far, the Raiders have failed to register a double-digit point total in four separate games. Obviously, that is a significant reason they are 6-3 (66.7%) for under bettors in 2025.

I have no doubts that the Cowboys will find success on offense, but there isn’t enough firepower on both sidelines to reach such a lofty total. Keep in mind—Allegiant Stadium features a natural grass surface that plays slower than most NFL indoor venues.

Best Bet: Under 50.5 (-118)

Week 11 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

