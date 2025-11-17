Cowboys vs Raiders: Top NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 11)

Week 11 in the NFL is almost complete, with the showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) last up. Pete Carroll and the Raiders look to salvage whatever’s left of their season, while the Cowboys hope to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each squad.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV: ABC/ESPN

Spread: Cowboys -3.5 | Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -180 | Raiders +152

DAL WR CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+110)

CeeDee Lamb will be in store for a big night against a Raiders defense that has struggled immensely to stop passing offenses around the league. Allowing 214.2 passing yards per game, Las Vegas will have a significant test in store against an explosive Cowboys offense, which utilizes its star wide receiver duo.

will be in store for a big night against a Raiders defense that has struggled immensely to stop passing offenses around the league. Allowing , Las Vegas will have a significant test in store against an explosive Cowboys offense, which utilizes its star wide receiver duo. Through five healthy games for Lamb on the season, the Oklahoma product has exceeded 80+ yards four times.

Coming off an 85-yard outing against an underrated Cardinals secondary, Lamb’s high-targets and elite route running set him up to continue his strong play versus a lackluster Raiders’ secondary.

LV Brock Bowers OVER 80+ Receiving Yards (+114)

If Brock Bowers wasn't considered the top receiving threat in the Raiders' offense before, the departure of Jakobi Meyers all but verifies what was previously believed to be true.

wasn’t considered the top receiving threat in the Raiders’ offense before, the departure of all but verifies what was previously believed to be true. Bowers has exceeded 100 receiving yards twice on the season, both of which came against struggling secondaries with question marks at the safety position. Against the Cowboys, whose main concerns surround their struggling defense, it won’t be a shock to see the Georgia alum put together another dominant night.

on the season, both of which came against struggling secondaries with question marks at the safety position. Against the Cowboys, whose main concerns surround their struggling defense, it won’t be a shock to see the Georgia alum put together another dominant night. Dallas made a point of emphasizing its defensive line ahead of the NFL trade deadline. As a result, expect Las Vegas to shy away from the run and make it a focal point to get the passing game going with Bowers being the top target.

