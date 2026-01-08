Predicting the NFL’s 2026 Playoff Bracket

The NFL regular season drew to a close, leaving 14 teams competing for the 2026 Super Bowl. How do we predict the playoff bracket will play out?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

NFC Wild Card Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -10.5 (-115) | CAR +10.5 (-105)

LAR -10.5 (-115) | CAR +10.5 (-105) Total: Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: LAR -700 | CAR +450

The NFC West was a bloodbath. Despite their 12-5 record, the Rams were relegated to the fifth seed in the conference and a road game versus the Panthers in the Wild Card Round. Still, as hefty -10.5 favorites, the Rams should have no problem getting past the 8-9 Panthers in the opening round.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spread: SF +4.5 (-105) | PHI -4.5 (-115)

SF +4.5 (-105) | PHI -4.5 (-115) Total: Over 44.5 (+100) | Under (-120)

Over 44.5 (+100) | Under (-120) Moneyline: SF +190 | PHI -225

The betting market has taken a firm stance on the Eagles, moving the line further in their direction as we approach kick-off. However, we have reservations about their ability to keep pace with the Niners. Granted, Philly’s run defense has faltered, and San Francisco has the means to expose them. We’re calling for a Niners upset in the first round.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: GB -1.5 (-105) | CHI +1.5 (-115)

GB -1.5 (-105) | CHI +1.5 (-115) Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 45.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: GB -120 | CHI +100

It feels like I’ve been watching a different Packers team than everyone else over the past few weeks. Bettors are hammering Green Bay, despite their defense crumbling in the latter stages of the campaign. We’re betting the Bears put up a crooked number and punch their ticket to the Divisional Round.

AFC Wild Card Round

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: HOU -3 (-110) | PIT +3 (-110)

HOU -3 (-110) | PIT +3 (-110) Total: Over 39.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 39.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: HOU -165 |PIT +140

There’s an argument to be made that the Steelers don’t even belong in the playoffs. Yet here they are, with all the momentum of an emotional Week 18 win. Pittsburgh and Houston play similar games, but home-field advantage could be the difference in this one. The Steelers move on!

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread: BUF -1.5 (-102) | JAX +1.5 (-120)

BUF -1.5 (-102) | JAX +1.5 (-120) Total: Over 52.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 52.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: BUF -108 | JAX -108

The Bills rely on their quarterback more than any other team. Josh Allen accounted for 39 of the team’s 61 touchdowns this season. Neutralizing him is the key to defeating the Bills. The Jaguars have flown under the radar this season, but their vaunted run defense should contain Allen, forcing the Bills to become more one-dimensional. With that, we’re calling for another upset in Duvaaaaal.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread: LAC +3.5 (-110) | NE -3.5 (-110)

LAC +3.5 (-110) | NE -3.5 (-110) Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: LAC +165 | NE -195

It’s time to take the Patriots seriously. New England was one of the most efficient teams on both sides of the football. Their dynamic offense will be no match for the Chargers’ defense, and the Pats should march through to the second round.

NFC Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

Inevitably, the Rams will face a familiar foe in the postseason, heading to the Emerald City for a date with the Seahawks. While Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league throughout the regular season, we don’t trust Sam Darnold in the playoffs. This one will come down to which team makes the most of their offensive opportunities, and in that regard, we have the utmost faith in the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

If the 49ers escape Philadelphia as expected, they will have to make another trip east in the Divisional Round. Experience will be the difference as the battle-tested Niners best the up-and-coming Bears.

AFC Divisional Round

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

The Broncos have earned a lot of respect this season, but we still have many apprehensions about their playoff chances. Experience is a factor, but they also had one of the easiest schedules throughout the campaign. We predict the Steelers’ defense finds its rhythm in the postseason and knocks off the top-seeded Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

The Jaguars and Patriots have similar styles of play. But everything that Jacksonville does right, New England does better. Insulated at home, we predict the Pats will dispatch the Jags in what could be one of the most one-sided games of the playoffs.

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

The way this season has gone, it has to be two NFC West teams in the conference championship game. The Rams and Niners are our picks to go on a run, relying on their experience, coaching, and superior metrics to get the job done. Still, defense wins championships, and the Rams have a substantive edge in that regard.

AFC Championship

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

If the AFC plays out as we expect, the Pats will host the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh is made for cold-weather games, but New England’s balanced attack will decimate its defense. The Patriots beat the Steelers at their own game and advance to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

TBD Total: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

Super Bowl LX goes down on February 8, 2025, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. If our predictions go as anticipated, that pits the Rams versus the Patriots for NFL glory. Los Angeles is built on a championship pedigree. They should have no problem getting past the Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.