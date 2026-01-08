These 5 NFL Teams Have the Most to Fear Entering the 2026 Playoffs

From flawed division winners to paper tigers and injury-hit contenders, these playoff teams face brutal matchups that could end their Super Bowl dreams fast.

1. Carolina Panthers (NFC No. 4 Seed)

Record: 8–9

Wild Card Matchup: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why They Should Be Worried: The Panthers deserve credit for scrapping their way to an NFC South title, but they are the only team in the field with a losing record. They now host a Rams team that won 12 games and boasts the league’s most efficient offense. While Carolina beat Los Angeles in a Week 13 upset, that game required three Rams turnovers and a defensive score to barely squeak by. Relying on that same variance again is a dangerous game. The talent gap here is significant; if Bryce Young can’t match Matthew Stafford score-for-score early, this game could get out of hand quickly.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC No. 4 Seed)

Record: 10–7

Wild Card Matchup: vs. Houston Texans

Why They Should Be Worried: The Steelers dramatically clinched the AFC North, but their reward is a date with the league’s fiercest defense. While having a veteran like Aaron Rodgers under center gives them a “puncher’s chance" in any game, the Steelers’ offensive line has struggled against elite pass rushes all season. They now face a Texans front, led by Will Anderson Jr., that wrecks game plans without needing to blitz. If Pittsburgh cannot establish the run early, Rodgers will be a sitting duck against a Houston team that is younger, faster, and favored to win on the road.

3. New England Patriots (AFC No. 2 Seed)

Record: 14–3

Wild Card Matchup: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Why They Should Be Worried: On paper, the Patriots are a juggernaut at 14–3. However, critics have pointed out their “historically soft" schedule, noting that their three losses came at home against the few quality opponents they faced (excluding the Raiders). They are a classic “paper tiger" candidate. Furthermore, they draw a dangerous No. 7 seed in the Chargers, led by Justin Herbert, who has the arm talent to exploit a Patriots secondary that has looked shaky down the stretch. Drake Maye has had a fantastic season, but making your first playoff start against a desperate Chargers team is a tall order.

4. Chicago Bears (NFC No. 2 Seed)

Record: 11–6

Wild Card Matchup: vs. Green Bay Packers

Why They Should Be Worried: The Bears have had a magical season, but analytics suggest they might be overperforming, having won an unsustainable number of one-score games. Now they face their arch-rivals in a high-stakes rubber match. While the teams split the regular-season series 1–1, the Packers have historically dominated this rivalry for the better part of two decades. That kind of psychological scar tissue doesn’t vanish overnight. The pressure is entirely on Chicago to prove this era is truly different, while Green Bay plays with the confidence of a franchise that has “owned" Soldier Field for years. If the Bears fall behind early, the “here we go again" anxiety from the fanbase could become palpable and paralyzing.

5. San Francisco 49ers (NFC No. 6 Seed)

Record: 12–5

Wild Card Matchup: at Philadelphia Eagles

Why They Should Be Worried: The 49ers enter the postseason with their defensive identity in crisis. A unit that is usually the backbone of the team has been compromised by a relentless string of injuries, leaving them thin at key positions. Even more concerning is their inability to affect the quarterback; the defensive front has struggled to generate consistent pressure all season, a rarity for this franchise. Without a standard pass rush to protect a shaky secondary, they are vulnerable to explosive plays. Facing an Eagles offense that can punish you both through the air and on the ground, San Francisco’s inability to disrupt the pocket puts them at a severe disadvantage.

