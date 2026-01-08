NFL Playoffs: Predicting Every Wild Card Weekend Game

NFC: #4 Carolina Panthers (8-9) vs. #5 Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

The Panthers deserve credit for winning a weak NFC South, but the Cinderella story likely ends here. While Carolina did pull off a stunning upset over Los Angeles in Week 13, that victory required three uncharacteristic turnovers from the Rams to scrape by. Lightning rarely strikes twice against a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford in January. The Rams' league-best offense (30.5 PPG), featuring the lethal tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, has otherwise been unstoppable. Expect Stafford to protect the football this time and for the Rams to turn this into the most lopsided game of the weekend.

Prediction: Rams 38, Panthers 17

