NFL Playoffs: Predicting Every Wild Card Weekend Game

AFC: #2 New England Patriots (14-3) vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
The post-Bill Belichick era has officially arrived in New England, and it looks spectacular. Drake Maye has played at an MVP level all season, leading the league's second-highest-scoring offense. Conversely, the Chargers limp into Gillette Stadium with Justin Herbert managing a broken hand, a makeshift offensive line, and a defense that, while statistically sound (No. 5 overall), has rarely been tested by a passing attack this explosive. With Belichick noting that the Chargers cannot afford to play from behind, the Patriots' fast-start offense should force L.A. into a one-dimensional game script it will likely struggle to execute.
Prediction: Patriots 31, Chargers 20