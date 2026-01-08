8 Best Defenses in the NFL Entering Wild Card Weekend 2026

8) Los Angeles Rams

For some, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) are this year's top Wild Card team, and their defense makes a strong argument for that case. We know what the Rams' offense can do, as they ranked first in scoring. Still, Los Angeles' defense can bring pressure in a suffocating fashion. The Rams distributed 47 total sacks in 2025. Naturally, they were the kind of sacks that resonate with opposing quarterbacks well into the future. LA allowed just 20.4 PPG. When you couple that with its offensive prowess (30.5 PPG), it is easy to see why Kalshi gives the Rams an 18% probability (second) to win the upcoming title.

