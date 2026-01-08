Predicting the 2026 NFC Playoff Bracket

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

The way this season has gone, it has to be two NFC West teams in the conference championship game. The Rams and Niners are our picks to go on a run, relying on their experience, coaching, and superior metrics to get the job done. Still, defense wins championships, and the Rams have a substantive edge in that regard.

