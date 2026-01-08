The NFL’s Worst Coaches of 2025: Ranking the Bottom 10

#4 Brian Daboll: New York Giants
The one thing Brian Daboll can get credit for, and rightfully so, is his desire and push for the Giants to trade back up into the first round and take Jaxson Dart. It was known early that Dart was Daboll's guy. Unfortunately, for a head coach, the entire team is his responsibility, not just the quarterback. Daboll's stubbornness in keeping defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on his staff, despite multiple fourth-quarter double-digit leads blown, was his ultimate downfall. After his 2022 coach of the year campaign, Daboll and the Giants went 11-33, with the Week 10 loss to the Bears being the straw that broke the camel's back.