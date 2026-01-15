The NFL’s Worst Coaches of 2025: Ranking the Bottom 15

10) Todd Bowles: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What looked like another easy route to an NFC South title turned into a rough two months as the Buccaneers lost seven of their last nine games. Despite a Week 18 win over the Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not see the postseason this year. Their late-season collapse has now raised questions about Todd Bowles's job security. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not make the postseason next year, they will likely be looking for a new head coach.

