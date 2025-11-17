NFL MNF Week 11 Most Bet 1st TD: Cowboys vs Raiders

Here are the most bet NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams’s strong goal-line role and early-drive usage make him a logical choice to punch in the first score.

The Raiders often script early touches for Bowers to create momentum. His ability to win matchups quickly gives him sneaky first-TD upside.

Lamb frequently features in scripted opening drives, especially on quick-hitters and red-zone rotations, keeping him firmly in the first-TD mix.

Jeanty’s versatility—running, screens, and option looks—gives him multiple paths to hit early if Las Vegas opens with a balanced script.

Ferguson’s chemistry with Dak Prescott in tight spaces makes him a live long-shot, especially if Dallas opts for play-action near the goal line on its first drive.

