NFL MNF Week 11 Most Bet 1st TD: Cowboys vs Raiders
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Javonte Williams (DAL) +400
Williams’s strong goal-line role and early-drive usage make him a logical choice to punch in the first score.
Brock Bowers (LV) +900
The Raiders often script early touches for Bowers to create momentum. His ability to win matchups quickly gives him sneaky first-TD upside.
CeeDee Lamb (DAL) +700
Lamb frequently features in scripted opening drives, especially on quick-hitters and red-zone rotations, keeping him firmly in the first-TD mix.
Ashton Jeanty (LV) +550
Jeanty’s versatility—running, screens, and option looks—gives him multiple paths to hit early if Las Vegas opens with a balanced script.
Jake Ferguson (DAL) +1100
Ferguson’s chemistry with Dak Prescott in tight spaces makes him a live long-shot, especially if Dallas opts for play-action near the goal line on its first drive.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.