Updated 2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Complete Bracket Entering Wild Card Weekend

AFC First Round Matchups
#2 Patriots vs. #7 Chargers
#3 Jaguars vs. #6 Bills
#4 Steelers vs. #5 Texans
This slate features an unprecedented level of competition, headlined by a heavyweight bout between the Jaguars and Bills, two teams with a combined 25 wins. While the Patriots enjoy home-field advantage against the Chargers, the most intriguing dynamic lies in Pittsburgh, where the battle-tested Steelers must defend Acrisure Stadium against a Texans squad that enters the postseason with a superior record and a vaunted defense.