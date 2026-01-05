Updated 2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Complete Bracket Entering Wild Card Weekend

NFC First Round Matchups

#2 Bears vs. #7 Packers

#3 Eagles vs. #6 49ers

#4 Panthers vs. #5 Rams

History and controversy define this NFC slate. The headliner is a high-stakes postseason renewal of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Bears host the Packers at Soldier Field. Meanwhile, the bracket’s structural quirks are on full display for the West Coast teams as both San Francisco and Los Angeles hit the road despite having superior records to their hosts, with the 12-win Rams seeking revenge against a sub-.500 Panthers squad that already beat them once this season.

