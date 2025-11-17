NFL MNF Week 11 Most Bet Anytime TD: Cowboys vs Raiders

Here are the most bet NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb continues to dominate red-zone looks and schemed targets, making him a frequent scoring threat whenever Dallas nears the goal line.

Williams handles the bulk of early-down and goal-line work, giving him consistent touchdown equity in a balanced offensive script.

Bowers’s athletic mismatch advantage makes him a natural red-zone option, with play designs frequently isolating him near the end zone.

Pickens’s contested-catch ability and downfield usage make him a strong candidate to score, especially on explosive plays or fades inside the ten.

Ferguson remains one of Dak Prescott’s favorite tight-area targets, giving him solid scoring potential at attractive odds.

