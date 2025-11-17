Cowboys vs Raiders: Top 3 Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Week 12 concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys desperately need a win to stay in the NFC playoff picture, and they’ll throw everything they can at the Raiders.

They may be the usual suspects, but these players are near the top of the betting board for a reason. Check out our three favorite bets to score a touchdown at Allegiant Stadium!

CeeDee Lamb: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +110

Arguably, no pass-catcher means more to his offense than CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys’ wideout remains one of the most heavily targeted receivers in the league, and his presence is needed against a very beatable Raiders’ pass defense.

Injuries have limited Lamb’s availability this season. Nevertheless, he’s proven to be a game-changing x-factor when he’s in the lineup. The four-time Pro Bowler has soaked ten or more targets in all but one of his five appearances this season, averaging 10.8 targets per game across that sample. More importantly, Lamb has pulled down 35 of those looks for a 64.8% catch rate and 14.0 yards per reception.

The Raiders’ defense continues to oscillate between above- and below-average performances. Still, with four of their last five opponents throwing for at least 216 yards, the Raiders’ secondary could be due for a tough showing. Those concerns are amplified by their impending regression after they overachieved versus the Broncos last week.

As it stands, Lamb’s touchdown output doesn’t match his production. Despite his heavy usage and redzone presence, the Cowboys’ wideout only has one score this season. We expect him to remedy that against the Raiders, making Lamb our preferred entry point into the anytime touchdown market.

Brock Bowers: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +100

Las Vegas sold off its movable assets at the NFL Trade Deadline, concentrating its offense into a couple of top playmakers. Thankfully, Brock Bowers has been up to the task, with the hulking tight end poised to go off against a lackluster Cowboys’ defense.

Like Lamb, the Raiders’ passing offense runs through Bowers. The second-year pro ranks second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, despite appearing in only seven games this season. Reconciling the data on a per-game basis, Bowers is first on the team with 6.1 targets, 4.6 receptions, and 63.8 yards per game. As inferred, that leaves him with a tidy 74.4% catch rate and 23.5% target share in games he plays.

Bowers’s dominance is expected to continue in Week 12. The Cowboys struggle to contain opposing tight ends. They let Trey McBride haul in five of nine targets last week for 55 yards and a touchdown. In doing so, he became the sixth straight tight end to haul in at least four receptions against an overmatched Cowboys’ secondary and linebackers corps.

The sharpest bettors are targeting Bowers as an anytime touchdown scorer. His usage and volume metrics point toward sustained success, and the Cowboys haven’t shown the ability to contain opposing tight ends. At plus-money, Bowers is a must-add touchdown scorer.

Jake Ferguson: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +165

The Cowboys have their own Pro Bowl tight end they can deploy against ineffective pass defense coverage. Jake Ferguson has been called upon more frequently this season. We expect him to answer the bell at Allegiant Stadium.

As noted, injuries have impacted the Cowboys’ passing game this season; however, Ferguson has been paddling the dinghy, almost single-handedly keeping Dallas afloat. He’s the team leader in receptions and touchdowns, despite ranking second on the team in target share. Inherent in those metrics are Ferguson’s All-Pro-worthy 84.9% catch rate and 42.7 yards per game.

Moreover, Ferguson is Dak Prescott’s red zone beacon. His 14 red zone targets lead the team and are the sixth-most in the NFL. Predictably, he’s made the most of those passes inside the 20. So far this season, he’s pulled down 10 of 14 targets for five touchdowns and a 28.0% target share.

The Raiders consistently lose track of opposing tight ends in coverage, setting the stage for a strong showing from Ferguson on Monday Night Football. At current prices, he’s our top-value candidate to find paydirt on primetime.

