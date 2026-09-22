McVay urges Rams to maintain urgency after bounce-back win over Giants

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Sean McVay saw the energy, aggression and enjoyment he wanted from the Rams in their 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. A day later, his message was that one strong response cannot become a reason to relax.

The Rams coach praised his team’s leadership and execution during his Tuesday media availability, pointing to a renewed sense of urgency after a disappointing season opener in Australia. With Denver up next on a shorter week, McVay wants the Rams to sustain the approach that helped them rebound against the Giants.

“The big thing is after you do a good job responding, now how can you keep that same sense of urgency?” McVay said. “Because human nature tells you to exhale a little bit. We can’t afford to do that.”

McVay credited the Rams’ captains and leaders with setting the tone, saying Monday’s performance more closely reflected the team’s capabilities. Asked about his postgame joke regarding the team’s Australia travel plans, he said the comment was spontaneous and emphasized that his attention had shifted to how the Rams played and prepared moving forward.

“I thought our guys brought an energy and an edge and really an enjoyment,” McVay said. “We’re at our best when there’s a joy and there’s a swagger and you earn that through good plays.”

The Rams produced that response without wide receiver Puka Nacua, whose availability for the Denver game remained uncertain Tuesday. McVay said Nacua experienced groin soreness after getting through a practice earlier in the week, forcing the coaching staff to adjust a game plan that already accounted for the absence of receiver Jordan Whittington.

McVay said the Rams had to prepare as though Nacua would not play, treating any potential availability as a bonus. A pregame warmup was part of the evaluation process, but Nacua ultimately remained out.

“When you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that that are skilled players, you’re going to err on the side of caution,” McVay said. “I’m not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week. I’m hopeful that he’ll play.”

McVay did not have a full injury update Tuesday morning because players were still arriving for evaluations. He said further information on Nacua and safety Kam Kinchens would come later.

With Nacua sidelined, Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford gave the offense the connection McVay acknowledged he had not done enough to establish in Australia. Getting Adams involved early became a priority, and McVay praised the receiver’s preparation, separation and ability to finish contested catches, including his two touchdowns.

“I obviously didn’t do as good a job of being able to get him going and get him involved in the game in Australia,” McVay said. “There are a lot of reasons for that, but it was important to let your great players impact positive change.”

McVay also credited the offensive line for giving Stafford time to work against a dangerous Giants pass rush. The Rams varied their protection looks and delivered the ball in rhythm, while providing enough time on other plays for Stafford and Adams to connect downfield.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson supplied another option, moving around the formation, contributing as a blocker and responding to a third-quarter dropped pass with a touchdown catch. McVay said he used the missed opportunity to offer specific coaching about securing the ball against tight coverage, emphasizing that his confidence in Ferguson remained strong.

“He’s a mentally tough, physically tough guy,” McVay said. “He got some run after the catch. He’s got some ability to make plays down the field.”

Defensively, McVay pointed to an attacking approach that connected pressure up front with tight coverage in the secondary. He singled out cornerback Trent McDuffie while praising the collective effort, saying the Rams limited the run on early downs and forced the Giants into longer-yardage passing situations.

The return of Aaron Donald added both production and emotion. McVay said Donald played more than 30 snaps after nearly 1,000 days away, drew double- and triple-teams and lifted the team with his presence. Seeing Donald run out of the tunnel, McVay said, gave him goosebumps.

“It elevated everybody and that’s what the greats do,” McVay said. “They just elevate the spaces they’re in, the people they’re around.”

McVay believes Donald can improve as he regains his timing and comfort with the physical demands of playing on the defensive line. Asked about Donald recording the third-fastest get-off time among defensive tackles in Week 2, McVay joked that Donald would want to know who finished ahead of him.

The Rams also received contributions from their depth on the edge with Myles Garrett out. McVay praised Josaiah Stewart and Byron Young, along with Desjuan Johnson and Wesley Bailey, who recorded his first career sack.

There were still areas of concern. McVay said special teams needed improvement, pointing to a Giants return compounded by a 15-yard penalty. He also confirmed that he envisions Kyren Williams and Blake Corum continuing to share carries, describing their ability to spell one another as an asset to the offense.

As the Rams turned toward Denver, McVay welcomed the accelerated preparation schedule and the opportunity to build on Monday’s performance. The win provided evidence of what the team could do, but he made clear that consistency remains the next test.

“Humility is only a day away, as we learned in Week 1,” McVay said. “Yesterday was a good step, but there still is a lot of stuff that we can improve upon.”