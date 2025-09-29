NFL Monday Night Football: Bengals vs Broncos Best Bets

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 4!

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -7.5 (-112) | Total: 44.5 (-105/-115)

DEN -7.5 (-112) | 44.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: CIN +360 | DEN -460

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-115)

For the later installment of Monday Night Football, we’ll see the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) visiting the Denver Broncos (1-2) at Mile High. Both sides here have displayed mixed results in 2025.

Notably, the Bengals will be embarking through most of the regular season without superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. Veteran signal-caller Jake Browning is taking the snaps in Burrow’s absence, but Browning’s 3-5 TD-INT ratio this year has failed to impress. From there, Cincy has gone 1-1 since the former Washington Husky stepped in.

The Broncos still have high hopes for the current campaign, but back-to-back losses have muddied their trail to the playoffs; they are presently yielding +102 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to make the upcoming postseason. Meanwhile, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been so-so as an NFL sophomore (83.4 rating). Nix has yet to throw for more than 210 yards this year, but his 64.2% completion clip is solid. From there, Denver is utilizing a top-ten rushing attack, producing 129.0 YPG on the ground. The Broncos are averaging 27.0 carries per game, which is another top-10 figure.

My lean is under 44.5 total points in Colorado’s capital city. We are not dealing with the most explosive of offenses here (as currently constructed). Additionally, Denver’s defense is still quite fierce. They have given up only 21.3 PPG: 13th in the league. That, and other factors, should lead to a slower-paced contest.

Best Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Under 64.5 Yards (-112)

The individual matchup of the evening will likely come outside the numbers between Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Broncos cornerback (and reigning DPOY) Pat Surtain II. This time around, I am siding with Denver and Surtain.

Chase is off to a slower start this season for his incredibly high standards. In three games, he has gone over tonight’s receiving prop (64.5 yards) only once. His assignment won’t be any easier in Denver, as the Broncos’ secondary has allowed just 212.7 receiving YPG.

Surtain and Chase have clashed several times in college and once in the NFL. Last December, Chase had a great game against the Broncos. However, that contest was played in Cincinnati with Burrow at quarterback—neither will be the case on Monday.

In that 2024 game between the Bengals and Broncos, Surtain held Chase to only three catches and 27 yards when lined up against one another.

Week 4 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

