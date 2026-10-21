Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 7

Road to Super Bowl LXI: Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Heading Into Week 7
Six weeks of the 2026 NFL season are in the books, and October football is turning up the pressure across both conferences. Between high-stakes overtime finishes on Thursday night, a walk-off 49-yard field goal in London, Sunday night dominance at Lambeau Field, and Monday night grit in Santa Clara, the postseason picture is shifting rapidly.
Heading into Week 7, here is our updated projection for how the 14-team NFL playoff field will stack up come January.