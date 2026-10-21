Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 7

You Tell Us! Which 14 Teams Make the Playoffs this Year?

Join the Great Playoff Debate: Who Makes the Field?

We've updated our full 14-team NFL playoff projections heading into Week 7, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

NFC NORTH FIREPOWER: Can the unblemished Minnesota Vikings (5-0), the Chicago Bears (4-2), and the surging Green Bay Packers (4-2) all stay in the postseason field?

PANTHERS ON THE RISE: Is Bryce Young and Carolina's #2 offense (404.4 YPG) ready to pull away with the NFC South?

AFC WILDCARD BRAWL: Which road wildcard team, the Patriots (4-2), Ravens (4-2), or Broncos (4-2), has the best chance to make a deep playoff run?

Drop your hot takes and playoff bracket in the comments!