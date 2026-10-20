Rams remain resilient as locker room searches for answers after another tough loss

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – – —The Los Angeles Rams know they are capable of better football. The challenge now is proving it.

Following Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his players were left searching for answers after another missed opportunity to secure a victory. The offense struggled to find consistency, special teams remained a concern, and a defense that showed signs of improvement was unable to do enough to change the outcome.

It was another frustrating result for a team that has repeatedly found itself in close games without coming away with victories. The Rams have lost three of their last four games that have essentially come down to the wire, including a 37-34 overtime defeat to the Buffalo Bills and Sunday's loss to Arizona.

For a team with ambitions of competing at a high level, those results are becoming increasingly difficult to accept. McVay believes his players understand the situation and are prepared to put in the work necessary to change it.

“Guys are disappointed,” McVay said during yesterday’s presser. “I thought yesterday we didn't play like the way we're capable of, but we're going to continue to fight. We're going to continue to swing.”

McVay made no attempt to downplay the team's struggles. Los Angeles has not consistently played to their potential and their recent record reflects the consequences. Still, McVay was encouraged by how his players responded when they returned to work following the loss.

“I don't expect them to be cheery,” McVay said. “They were disappointed, but they have a resolve and resilience about them where we're ready to go back to work.”

That response will be important as Los Angeles attempts to prevent a difficult stretch from defining its season. The disappointment is undeniable, but the Rams must channel it into correcting the mistakes that have repeatedly cost them opportunities to win.

Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee emphasized that the process starts with putting the latest defeat behind them.

“It's a 24-hour rule,” Higbee said. “Come in here, watch the tape, look at the mistakes, figure out how we can fix it, and get back to work and be better.”

For Higbee, accountability begins with each player examining his own performance rather than focusing on what others could have done differently.

“Everybody's got to look in the mirror and see what we can do to get better,” Higbee said.

The Rams need that approach across the roster. The offense must find greater consistency, special teams must eliminate costly mistakes, and the defense must build on the improvement it has shown. Close losses can expose how little separates a competitive performance from a winning one but identifying those shortcomings means little without correcting them.

Safety Quentin Lake understands why the latest defeats have been particularly frustrating. Both the Buffalo and Arizona games presented opportunities for Los Angeles to secure wins, only for the team to fall short.

Lake acknowledged that the team recognizes how close it has been, but he also made clear that the players want more.

“The psyche of the team is, you know, we always think, you know, like I talked about before, we're so close,” Lake said. “When you have games like that, both the Monday night game versus the Bills and the game yesterday versus the Cardinals, you want those so bad.”

That frustration comes from knowing the opportunities were there. The Rams were within reach of better outcomes in both games, but they could not make enough plays to finish the job.

For Lake, the priority is figuring out how to change that pattern.

“It's how can we just play better football in general,” Lake said. “How can we have those outcomes favor us?”

His comments capture the central issue facing the Rams. The team does not necessarily need to overhaul everything it does but it must improve the details that determine close games. Better execution in critical moments, fewer self-inflicted mistakes and greater consistency from all three phases can help.

McVay also acknowledged that the coaching staff is continuing to establish an identity that best suits the players available, particularly with injuries complicating the process.

“We're looking to see better quality football, continue to establish identities that we feel like are in alignment with suiting our players the best that we can,” McVay said.

That means finding the most effective ways to use the roster while addressing the team's shortcomings. The Rams cannot afford to let injuries or inconsistent execution become excuses. They must adapt, identify what works and put their players in positions to succeed.

The message from McVay, Higbee and Lake is consistent: the Rams recognize their shortcomings, understand the frustration surrounding their recent losses and know that the responsibility to improve falls on everyone.

The Rams' response over the coming week will offer a clearer indication of whether their resolve can translate into progress. For now, the focus is on accountability, establishing a more consistent identity and finally turning close games into wins.



