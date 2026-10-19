Rams devastated by injuries after Cardinals loss: Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks, Kobie Turner 4-6 weeks, Poona Ford and Blake Grupe done for season

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams were already reeling from another disappointing loss Sunday when they received even more devastating news Monday afternoon.

A day after the Arizona Cardinals upset the Rams, head coach Sean McVay announced that four key players suffered significant injuries, including two who will miss the remainder of the season and two others who will be sidelined for several weeks.

Wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring and is expected to miss six to 10 weeks, while defensive tackle Kobie Turner sustained a groin injury that will likely sideline him for four to six weeks. Defensive tackle Poona Ford suffered a ruptured triceps and kicker Blake Grupe tore his ACL, ending both players' seasons.

The injuries represent another major setback for a Rams team that has struggled to find consistency through the opening weeks of the season and has now lost three of its last four games.

The loss of Adams is particularly damaging to an offense that has struggled to sustain drives and consistently produce points. The veteran receiver has been one of the team's most important offensive weapons, and his absence will force McVay to make significant adjustments to his game plan.

"It's significant when you don't have a player like Davante, but we have to be able to adjust," McVay said. "His contributions can't be measured. You don't replace somebody like him so what you do is you have to be able to figure out, what's the next right thing?"

McVay acknowledged that the Rams could explore adding another receiver but said the coaching staff and front office were still evaluating their options after learning the severity of the injuries.

"We'll talk about it," McVay said. "It's very new that I'm getting all this information. After I get done with you guys that's standard operating procedures is figure out what are some of the mechanics roster wise that we'll have to make, especially with three guys that will be done for a significant period of time."

The injuries to Ford and Turner are equally concerning for a defensive front already dealing with the absence of Myles Garrett, who remains sidelined following knee surgery. McVay confirmed Monday that Garrett will not return to practice this week.

Turner, one of the team's most important defensive linemen, is expected to be placed on injured reserve, while Ford's season-ending injury leaves the Rams without another key contributor in the middle of their defense.

The defensive injuries come after a performance against Arizona that McVay actually viewed as one of the more encouraging aspects of Sunday's loss.

"I thought there were some really good things," McVay said. "To make somebody go 0-for-5 in the red zone, to hold them to six field goals. They played what was aligned for us to be able to try to get the result we wanted. There were a lot of positives defensively."

Meanwhile, the Rams find themselves searching for another kicker just one week after making a change at the position.

Grupe, who was signed last week after the Rams released Harrison Mevis following his missed potential game-winning field goal in overtime against the Buffalo Bills, suffered his season-ending injury while making a tackle on a kickoff against Arizona.

The 27-year-old kicker had connected on a 44-yard field goal on the Rams' opening possession before lowering his shoulder to force Cardinals returner Devin Duvernay out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff. Grupe immediately went down in pain and was helped off the field.

Rams kicker Blake Grupe is on crutches and his leg is in a brace. He’s saying goodbye to his teammates on the way out of the locker room. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 18, 2026

McVay defended Grupe's decision to make the tackle, describing it as an instinctive reaction.

"Yes, he did an instinctual thing to try to knock him out of bounds," McVay said. "You'd like us to shoulder leverage the ball up on the front line first so that it doesn't get spit out to him. Maybe you go lower and avoid the knee injury. It was one of those deals that I felt terrible. He does a great job converting on his kick. Then right after that you're like, 'You have to be [expletive] me.' I feel terrible for him."

McVay said general manager Les Snead, assistant general manager John McKay and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone are already evaluating potential replacements.

"We haven't yet," McVay said when asked if the Rams had identified their next kicker. "We're in the process. John McKay, Bubba, Les Snead, those guys are working on some different options. Certainly, we'll have something here in the next day or two."

The Rams will work out veteran kickers Brandon McManus and Matt Prater on Monday, according to ESPN and NFL Network. Over the last two seasons, including the postseason, Prater is 29-for-31 on field goals (93.5%) with a long of 57 yards and is 62-for-65 on PATs (95.3%).

Beyond the injuries, McVay acknowledged that his team has failed to execute in critical moments during a frustrating stretch of close games.

The Rams have played four consecutive games decided in the closing moments and have lost three of them. Sunday's defeat to Arizona was particularly frustrating because Los Angeles had opportunities to win despite its offensive struggles.

McVay pointed to costly penalties and missed assignments as examples of the team's inability to consistently execute when it matters most.

"I can't deny that because we had some critical moments in critical situations," McVay said when asked if the Rams have looked undisciplined. "We didn't have a penalty in the first three quarters. Then we had a couple key and critical ones where you jump offsides on a fourth-and-three to put it to a fourth-and-eight. Then you jump offsides on the first play of their two-minute drive when you're trying to sustain the lead to win the game. We have to do a better job. It starts with me."

McVay also took responsibility for the team's lack of energy and urgency, saying the Rams failed to play with the intensity he expects.

"I think the overall energy, the edge and the consistent way that we expect to be able to play, we could do a better job of that," McVay said. "I feel tremendously responsible. I think that’s one of your jobs as a coach is to try to get your group as ready to go and be able to have that energy and that vibe."

The Rams' offensive struggles have also raised questions about their balance between running and passing, particularly as they have repeatedly found themselves trying to rally late in games.

McVay acknowledged that he would like to establish a more balanced offensive attack but emphasized that sustaining drives and improving efficiency on early downs remain the priorities.

"I'd like to be able to have a little bit more balance and that's reflected by being efficient on early downs and sustaining drives," McVay said.

Despite the growing list of injuries and mounting frustration, McVay said he remains encouraged by the mentality of his players.

"Guys are disappointed," McVay said. "I thought yesterday we didn't play like the way we're capable of, but we're going to continue to fight. We're going to continue to swing. These moments force you to learn a lot about yourself and about the people around you."

Kyren Williams on the Rams being 2-4 this season after being upset by the Arizona Cardinals at home. pic.twitter.com/FomZE47F07 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 19, 2026

McVay said he spoke with running back Kyren Williams following emotional comments Williams made after Sunday's loss. The coach said Williams approached him voluntarily to explain that his frustration came from wanting to provide a spark for his teammates rather than criticizing anyone in the locker room.

"He's a great leader for us," McVay said. "I think the way that it was interpreted was not what his intentions were."

There was at least some encouraging news on the injury front Monday. McVay said cornerback Trent McDuffie is progressing in his recovery and feeling significantly better, although his availability for the upcoming game will not be determined until later in the week.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson, however, remains without a timetable for his return.

For McVay, the challenge now is finding a way to keep his team competitive while navigating a growing injury list that has already taken several important contributors off the field.

"The first thing is you feel terrible for these guys because they put in so much work to try to be able to bring some stuff to life," McVay said. "Those guys are key contributors for us. There are a lot of emotions. The first thing is support these guys, be there for them. Then the next thing is make sure that we figure out what's the best way for our team to be able to move forward in the absence of some critical factors for us."

The Rams will return to practice Wednesday facing questions about their roster, their execution and their ability to overcome a season that has already presented more adversity than anticipated as they prepare to head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

"We've taken some shots this year and we have to be able to get up and keep swinging," McVay said. "This is a good test. We want to be able to continue to try to do the things that we've talked about. That's fight, go back to work and have our core values reflected in the way that we do those things."