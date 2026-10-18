Jim Harbaugh faces difficult decision after Chargers' offense hits another low in loss to Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 0-6 after suffering their latest defeat, a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which their offense was virtually nonexistent.

It was a game in which Justin Herbert was hit repeatedly, including several late hits. His receivers dropped passes, and he threw an interception.

It has become a rinse-and-repeat situation through the first six weeks of the season.

Herbert was seen picking himself off the ground numerous times after taking punishing hits. He also lost receiver Ladd McConkey early to a concussion, and the offense couldn't find a way into the end zone.

The defense, meanwhile, played about as well as anyone could have expected against a talented Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker.

Here are three things that became evident after the Chargers' latest loss:

1. The McDaniel experiment has run its course

What else does Jim Harbaugh need to see?

His quarterback was taking plenty of hits last season, but at least the Chargers were winning games. This year, Herbert is still getting hit, turning the ball over and, most importantly, not winning games.

Harbaugh has reached a turning point.

No, that turning point has nothing to do with saving the season. At 0-6, that ship has likely sailed.

It's about rescuing Justin Herbert.

Herbert leads the league in interceptions (8) and has fumbled the football numerous times. That isn't the Herbert we've grown accustomed to watching.

Throughout his career, Herbert has generally taken care of the football, found open receivers and used his legs when necessary. Interceptions were rarely a major concern.

Against Kansas City, he threw two head-scratching interceptions in the first half, although one was overturned because of a roughing-the-passer penalty.

On the second play of the Chargers' third offensive possession, Herbert threw a pass intended for Oronde Gadsden, who tipped the ball into the air. Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace intercepted it, but the turnover was wiped away after defensive end Ashton Gillotte was penalized for hitting Herbert.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-Imagn Images Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seven plays later, Herbert threw a pass intended for who knows whom. Linebacker Jack Cochrane intercepted it and returned it 48 yards to the Chargers' 17-yard line.

There was a rare glimpse of the old Herbert when, facing third-and-12 from his own 42-yard line, he fired a rocket downfield to Quentin Johnston for a 57-yard gain.

The completion put the Chargers at the Kansas City 1-yard line, but the mistakes continued.

On the next play, center Jake Slaughter was called for holding. A questionable play call followed, resulting in a one-yard loss.

On second-and-goal, Herbert threaded the needle with a pass to Gadsden, but the ball slipped through the tight end's hands. It should have been a touchdown, but instead, it was another costly drop for Gadsden, something that has become a recurring theme this season.

The Chargers' final two possessions of the fourth quarter ended with a turnover on downs and a fumble.

The fumble was particularly puzzling because of the play call. On third-and-1, the Chargers called a screen pass to the returning KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Poor blocking by the receivers allowed Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton to knock the ball loose, and Drue Tranquill recovered it.

Chris O'Leary's defense did everything it could to give the offense opportunities, including forcing two turnovers in the end zone. Special teams even recovered a fumble on a punt, yet the Chargers failed to capitalize on those opportunities.

Right now, Herbert is struggling. There is no other way to put it.

He could certainly snap out of it, especially with the bye week approaching. But a coaching change could provide the spark this offense desperately needs.

The Chargers could also get some much-needed help with the return of tackle Joe Alt and receivers Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris.

There is still a chance to salvage the offense, but that depends on Harbaugh, who has done little to help his quarterback over the past two seasons.

2. The defense continues to show fight

O'Leary's unit continues to improve, particularly when it comes to keeping opponents out of the end zone. On Sunday, the Chargers denied Mahomes and the Chiefs on two trips deep into their territory.

They did, however, struggle to contain Walker, who rushed for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns.

His first touchdown was especially frustrating for the Chargers. Facing third-and-1 from the Los Angeles 33-yard line, Walker took a simple handoff up the middle and raced untouched into the end zone.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes and breaks a tackle from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-Imagn Images Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes and breaks a tackle from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

His second touchdown came with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter, when he scored on a two-yard run to give Kansas City a 16-3 lead.

Still, the defense came up with several impressive stops.

Following Herbert's second-quarter interception, the Chiefs faced third-and-goal from the Chargers' 2-yard line. The pass rush disrupted Mahomes, forcing him to throw a pass into the end zone that cornerback Cam Hart intercepted.

On Kansas City's opening possession of the second half, the Chiefs ran three consecutive plays from inside the Chargers' 8-yard line before facing fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Chiefs handed the ball to Walker, but Justin Eboigbe and Marlowe Wax combined to stop him short of the goal line.

The Chargers held Kansas City to 19 points for much of the second half, but the offense simply couldn't get anything going.

O'Leary deserves credit for how his defense has responded since the losses to Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins in the first two weeks of the season.

The unit has continued to fight, improve and give the Chargers opportunities to win games.

Unfortunately, the offense hasn't held up its end of the bargain.

3. Khalil Mack deserves better

The Chargers should do the right thing and ask Khalil Mack what he wants to do moving forward.

Mack is a future Hall of Famer who has given everything to this franchise since Los Angeles acquired him in 2022.

He recorded 40.5 sacks with the Raiders, 36 with the Bears and has added 39.5 with the Chargers.

His time in Los Angeles should be coming to an end, especially with the team sitting at 0-6.

Mack has never been part of a team that won a playoff game. At this stage of his career, he deserves an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

Whether that means sending him back to Chicago, up to the Bay Area to join the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers or perhaps back to the region where he played college football to join the 5-1 Buffalo Bills, the Chargers should explore their options.

Mack has given the Chargers everything they could have asked for, but this team is going nowhere fast.

Rather than forcing him to endure another disappointing season, Los Angeles should give him a chance to chase the one accomplishment missing from his résumé.

Let Mack fight for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl as his career winds down.