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NFL · 1 hour ago

Chargers vs. Chiefs I preview, prediction and how to watch

Fernando Ramirez, author

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

LA Chargers (0-5) AT Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

When: Sunday 1:25 pm

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: CBS-2 (Los Angeles), CBS-8 (San Diego), Paramount/NFL+  

Radio: Los Angeles: KYSR-FM (98.7), LA Spanish: Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM

Line: Chiefs by -8.5

Notable injury designations: 

Chargers: OUT: CB Donte Jackson (hamstring), OL Kayode Awosika (fibula), S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), T Joe Alt (neck), WR Tre’ Harris (hamstring). Doubtful: CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring), WR Brenen Thompson (quad). Questionable: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (neck), DT Jamaree Caldwell (knee).

Chiefs: OUT: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), LT Josh Simmons (back). Questionable: CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee).

What's at stake?

For the Chargers, saving a sinking ship? Things are slowly unraveling in Los Angeles because of the offense. The defense, however, has turned things around lately and has put together three solid performances. If Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to face the same finger-pointing that his predecessor, Brandon Staley, endured, he needs to wake up the offense.

For the Chiefs, they are well-rested coming off their bye week, so they should be ready. They need to continue winning to remain atop the AFC West and maintain their two-game cushion over the Raiders and Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) dives Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) dives Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Jordan Carroll – The Sporting Tribune

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) dives Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Who's better?

Chiefs. Kenneth Walker has been their best player, and he is coming off two weeks of rest, so expect him to be ready to run. The Chargers' defense is better than Kansas City's, but it's the Walker show in KC right now.

Matchup to watch

Chargers O-line vs. Chiefs D-line. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt out, it likely means multiple rookies will be starting again. The offensive line was serviceable until the fourth quarter last week, when everything unraveled. If the Chargers can protect Justin Herbert, they might have a chance, but the offense is a mess right now.

Chargers win if

At this point, who knows? If the defense can, surprisingly, force Patrick Mahomes to beat them. Yes, that is weird to write, but Walker has been the reason the Chiefs are 4-0, rushing for 537 yards and four touchdowns. If the Chargers can contain him, they could give Kansas City some problems.

Fantasy sleeper

Right now, the entire Chargers offense is a sleeper. No one is playing particularly well, but why not tight end Oronde Gadsden? He hasn't played well since David Njoku and Charlie Kolar went down with injuries, although Kolar has since returned.

Prediction

Nothing confusing about this week. Again. Again. Again.

Chiefs 23, Chargers 17

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