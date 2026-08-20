Rams bringing an LA-style tailgate — and a floating football field — to Melbourne for historic NFL game

The Los Angeles Rams aren't just bringing an NFL game to Australia next month. They're planning to bring a little bit of Los Angeles with them.

Ahead of the first NFL regular-season game played in Australia, the Rams have announced a series of fan events and community initiatives throughout Melbourne leading up to their Sept. 11 game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The centerpiece will be Rams House: The LA Tailgate Experience, a three-day fan festival along the Southbank Riverwalk at Crown Melbourne that will include something fans certainly won't find outside SoFi Stadium on a typical game day: a 22-yard floating football field on the Yarra River.

The free event will run from Sept. 10-12 and is designed to recreate elements of the Rams' Southern California game-day experience while introducing Australian fans to some of the traditions surrounding American football.

“This is about more than a game,” Stephanie Cheng, the Rams' vice president and head of international, said. “It's an opportunity to build on our efforts over the past four years in Australia to deepen our connection with our fans, showcase the energy and culture that make NFL football so special, and create lasting connections with local communities.”

The Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers at the MCG on Sept. 11 in the first NFL regular-season game in Australia, giving one of the league's biggest NFC West rivalries an unprecedented setting. The game represents the culmination of the Rams' efforts to establish a presence in Australia, where the organization has held international marketing rights and worked to build its fan base over the past several years.

The team's presence in Melbourne, however, will extend well beyond the game itself.

Crown Melbourne will become the Official Home of Los Angeles Rams Fans in Australia as well as the team's Official Fan Hotel during game week. Its Southbank Riverwalk will be transformed into a Rams-themed destination divided into two areas: The Tailgate and The Deck presented by Microsoft Surface.

The Tailgate will lean heavily into the Los Angeles and American football experience. Chevrolet Silverados will be positioned to replicate a traditional NFL parking lot tailgate alongside a GMC Yukon and a Rams-branded lowrider. There will also be an LA-inspired food truck, merchandise, a bar and live entertainment.

Rams cheerleaders and the team's mariachi band will make the trip to Melbourne, while Rampage, the team's mascot, and former Rams players will also make appearances. Fans will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy the Rams won by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

One of the more unusual attractions will be sitting on the river.

The Deck will feature a 22-yard — approximately 20-meter — floating football field, along with a giant screen and viewing area where fans can watch the game. Additional programming surrounding the floating field and fan zone is expected to be announced before game week.

“This partnership brings the energy and excitement of Los Angeles Rams football to the heart of Melbourne,” Crown Melbourne CEO Ed Domingo said. “Crown will be home base — from the Riverwalk fan zone to exclusive events across the resort — delivering the kind of atmosphere and access you'd expect for such a milestone sporting event.”

The Rams will also use their trip to introduce more young Australians to flag football, a sport that will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

On Sept. 8 and 9, select Victorian schools will participate in the Rams' inaugural Flag Football Community Day as part of the organization's broader Australia and New Zealand community program.

The grassroots initiative is expected to reach as many as 50 Victorian government schools in addition to a group of independent schools. Teachers will receive specialized coaching education, students will participate in clinics and gala-day events, and participating schools will receive Rams Flag Football Starter Kits so the sport can continue to be played after the NFL leaves Melbourne.

The initiative, built around the theme “From Schoolyard to Stadium,” is intended to make the Rams' trip more than a one-week visit by creating a longer-term pathway for flag football participation in Australia.

For the Rams, the week represents an opportunity to turn one of the NFL's most ambitious international games into something resembling a home game nearly 8,000 miles from Los Angeles.

“Whether you're a lifelong supporter or completely new to the sport,” Cheng said, “we've designed a week of activity to give everyone a chance to get involved and be part of NFL history in Australia.”