Rams get valuable work against Saints as Stafford-Adams connection continues to grow

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have largely kept their starters out of preseason games under Sean McVay, making joint practices some of the most important work they will get before the regular season begins.

That was again the case Thursday as the Rams held a joint scrimmage with the New Orleans Saints, giving Matthew Stafford and the first-team offense 45 competitive snaps against a different defense while the second unit received 25.

“It was great to be able to get that work in,” McVay said afterward. “I thought it was good, competitive work on both sides. We got something out of it and we'll look forward to diving into the tape. This was important especially because of the way that we approach the preseason.”

The Rams originally expected to get slightly more work against New Orleans, but the practice was shortened after the Saints had gone through an extensive session Tuesday and entered Thursday with several players banged up. McVay said the teams eliminated three planned first-team snaps and a two-minute period but still accomplished what they wanted from the session.

For the Rams, perhaps the most encouraging development was the continued growth of the connection between Stafford and Davante Adams.

After spending last season learning each other's tendencies and developing their timing, Stafford and Adams have carried that chemistry into training camp. McVay said Thursday's work against the Saints offered another example of how far the two veterans have come together, particularly when facing tight coverage.

“You don't take for granted how important that rapport is,” McVay said. “No matter how great you are, you've got two great players. You've got to be able to get those reps and repetition is the mother of learning. They've got a great feel. I think today was a really good day for those guys being able to connect against tight, sticky coverage.”

McVay has been just as impressed by what happens between Stafford and Adams when a play is over. He said he enjoys listening to the conversations between the two veterans as they discuss routes, coverages and what each is seeing on the field.

“They're two outstanding people, outstanding players, and it's really fun to watch them take some ownership and even just be a fly on the wall and listen to their dialogue and what they're thinking,” McVay said. “I love what I've seen from those guys.”

With Puka Nacua still sidelined, the Rams have also gotten an extended look at the depth behind their star receivers. McVay singled out Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington for taking advantage of the additional opportunities.

Mumpfield, in particular, has continued to make an impression throughout camp with his route running and willingness to contribute without the ball.

“He's stepped up a lot,” McVay said. “He's a sharp, savvy route runner. He's wired to be able to separate. I think he's catching the ball really well, and then he does a great job of competing without the football, which is super important for us.”

The Rams remain hopeful Nacua can return to the field next week. McVay said he made good progress Thursday and was able to get in a workout during the joint session.

Rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson has also continued to emerge during camp. McVay praised Ferguson's versatility and football intelligence, noting that the Rams have moved him throughout the formation and asked him to handle responsibilities typically associated with several different positions.

“He plays every single skill position except for halfback for us,” McVay said. “Some of the things we ask of him, he does some of the roles we ask of our backs. He's done a great job.”

While Stafford and the starters received the bulk of the attention Thursday, the Rams continued evaluating quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson. The two essentially split the 25 second-team snaps, with Bennett taking 13 and Simpson getting 12.

McVay said the staff will review the film before deciding how to divide the quarterback snaps in the Rams' next preseason game. Bennett's evaluation remains particularly interesting because McVay believes some of his best qualities are easier to see in live game action than controlled practices.

“Some of the things that his game can really come to life might not necessarily be felt in these practice settings because he's got those legs where he can really be able to create off-schedule,” McVay said.

Thursday's session also brought another update on Aaron Donald's potential return to the Rams. The future Hall of Fame defensive tackle is expected to continue working out as the Rams and Donald determine whether a comeback will become a reality.

“I know he's feeling good and I think he will continue to work out,” McVay said. “I'm hopeful that we'll have some answers on that sooner rather than later for you guys.”

McVay has repeatedly emphasized that Donald has earned the right to make the decision on his own timetable, leaving the Rams willing to wait as the process plays out.

There are also injury questions along the offensive line. Keagen Trost is dealing with an injury that could potentially keep him out until near the start of the regular season, although McVay expressed confidence in the team's tackle depth with David Quessenberry, Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon.

With the regular season approaching, Thursday's scrimmage represented something more significant than another training camp practice for the Rams' starters. Since many of them won't see traditional preseason snaps, the joint sessions are designed to provide something close to game conditions without exposing them to a full exhibition game.

“These are learning opportunities for us,” McVay said. “We don't game plan, so I think we play rules ball. It really tests our rules.”

For McVay, that is ultimately the value of spending a day across the line of scrimmage from someone other than another Rams player. Different schemes create different problems, and the controlled environment allows Los Angeles to test its preparation while still getting its most important players meaningful work.

“Mainly for our first guys that don't play in the preseason, we've really tried to use these joint practices to supplement that,” McVay said, “where we can get more reps in more of a controlled setting.”

With Stafford and Adams continuing to sharpen their connection, younger players making the most of expanded opportunities and the possibility of Donald's return still hanging over the team, Thursday gave the Rams plenty to evaluate as the countdown to the regular season continues.