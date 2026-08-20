Where will the Rams find explosive plays on offense to start the year?

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – – — Training camp has come to an end for the Los Angeles Rams as the regular season inches closer and closer.

Throughout camp, you have seen a team that is definitely built for a championship run after coming up short last season.

But like all other teams, there are some concerns if you truly are looking to nitpick away at this roster.

After watching the first month of practices and seeing Los Angeles share the field with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints in joint practices, I walked away with one question: Where will the explosive plays come from early on?

That question becomes even more important with the uncertainty surrounding star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua left the Rams' joint practice against the Cowboys last week with groin soreness. He is also facing the possibility of NFL discipline stemming from an offseason incident. No suspension has been finalized.

If Nacua is forced to miss time, who can the Rams depend on to stretch defenses and make those game-changing plays?

The good news for Sean McVay is that this offense has plenty of weapons.

Davante Adams has looked increasingly comfortable in his second season with Los Angeles and one of the biggest positives coming out of camp has been his developing chemistry with Matthew Stafford. The two didn't get the opportunity to work together during last year's training camp because Stafford was sidelined but this year they have been able to build that connection from the beginning.

“It's awesome because obviously you could see about midway through the season they got really comfortable, but you don't take for granted how important that rapport is,” coach McVay said. “No matter how great you are, you've got two great players. You've got to be able to get those reps and repetition is the mother of learning. They've got a great feel.”

That connection could become extremely important if Nacua isn't available at the beginning of the season.

There are also young receivers such as Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and rookie C.J. Daniels who have opportunities to earn more playing time.

Daniels has received mentorship from Adams, something that could be valuable as he continues to develop within McVay's offense.

But what happens if defenses take away Adams and the young receivers struggle?

That's where the running game being elite becomes critical.

Kyren Williams has quietly become one of the most important pieces of this offense. Williams has recorded more than 1,100 rushing yards and at least 10 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons, while also establishing himself as a reliable receiver out of the backfield.

His ability to run catch and block gives McVay another way to create mismatches.

Los Angeles also has third-year running back Blake Corum.

Corum has been one of the more impressive offensive players throughout camp. His explosiveness has consistently caught the attention of those watching practice, and the Rams specifically noted that his offseason work on his fast-twitch muscles and ability to plant and cut has translated onto the field.

The Rams don't necessarily need Corum to become a 1,000-yard back overnight but what they need from him is to provide those explosive moments when he touches the ball.

A 12-yard run that turns into a 35-yard touchdown can completely change the complexion of a game for the Rams.

And that's really what this offense needs.

The Rams finished 2025 with the NFL's No. 1 offense, with Nacua leading the league with 129 receptions and Adams leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

So the talent isn't the concern.

The question is whether Los Angeles can continue producing explosive plays if one of its biggest weapons is unavailable.

It is a storyline worth watching.

So, if Nacua misses significant time, Los Angeles will need someone else to step up and consistently create those explosive plays.

For a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, that's a question that could ultimately determine just how dangerous this Rams offense can be.



