Rams handed major setback hours before kickoff

This news is bad for the Los Angeles Rams team because, just a few hours before the game in Melbourne, Australia (MCG), news came that the star player of the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle, is returning from injury.

49ers George Kittle

49ers George Kittle

On Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kittle’s Achilles tendon had ruptured on Jan. 11. This week, he was doing some minor practice, but now the doctors have declared him fully fit and removed him from the 'injury list,' and he will play in today’s game.

“After tearing his right Achilles tendon on January 11 and being listed as limited in practice this week, 49ers TE George Kittle is off the injury report and scheduled to return to play tonight in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.”

After tearing his right Achilles tendon on January 11, and being listed as limited in practice this week, 49ers TE George Kittle is off the injury report and scheduled to return to play tonight in Australia against the Los Angeles, Rams. pic.twitter.com/9lm30mazwl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2026

But the biggest bad news for the head coach Sean McVay and the squad is that their veteran defender Aaron Donald won’t be going to Australia due to injury and is ruled out for this game.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Kittle has been playing in the NFL since 2017. He has recorded 8,008 yards in 124 games and scored 52 touchdowns. Even in the last season before getting injured, he scored 7 touchdowns in 11 games, showing just how much of a game-winning player he is.

The 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle and another key defender, Nick Bosa, are both coming back after major injuries.

“We got to be smart with that,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “They both look great and stuff, but we also definitely have to be smart with that.”

Kittle, who has been selected as an All-Star player 7 times, got this serious injury in the January game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Usually, it takes players 9 to 12 months to recover from such injuries, but Kittle is coming back in just 7 months, which is a very fast recovery.

According to analyst David J. Chao, the 49ers won't let Kittle run full speed throughout the game. He will mostly be given the job of a 'blocker'.

"I'm sure George Kittle is lobbying to play Thursday. I expect the 49ers to let him suit up, but use him primarily as a blocker. I don't see him playing 50 snaps at full speed."

Reportedly, both Kittle and Bosa will be on the field for only a limited time to prevent them from getting injured again. For the Rams, it's good news that Myles Garrett will likely be playing (officially off the injury report), while for the 49ers, star Bosa is coming back to the field for the first time since 2025 after recovering from a serious knee injury (ACL tear).

There will be no playing time restrictions on the team's main running back, Christian McCaffrey. He is fully fit and, according to coach Shanahan, 100% ready for the game.

Team SIC Score comparison shows the Rams at 92.4 (more fit), while the 49ers are at 83.6 because many of their key players are returning from major injuries.