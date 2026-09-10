Ranking The Top 32 NFL Quarterbacks Going Into Week 1

Tua Tagovailoa Player Profile
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- College: Alabama
- Jersey Number: 1
- Week 1 Opponent: Pittsburgh
Michael Penix Jr. Player Profile
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- College: Washington
- Jersey Number: 9
One of the older sayings amongst many football fans is "if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have a quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. had his season end prematurely last season. Even before the injury, Penix was not performing to the level Atlanta needed. The Falcons brought in free agent Tua Tagovailoa early in the offseason, allowing Tua to compete with Penix for the starting spot in 2026. The silver lining for whoever lines up under center is the plethora of weapons they will have to work with, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.
Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Stats
- Completions: 260
- Passing Yards: 2,660
- Yards Per Pass: 6.9
- Passing Touchdowns: 20
- Interceptions: 15
- Sacks: 30