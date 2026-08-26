Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NFL · 14 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings Have Mishandled JJ McCarthy From Day 1

Wayne Gregoire, author

Wayne Gregoire

Host · Writer

When the Minnesota Vikings selected quarterback JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they had the same plan that most teams taking a quarterback that high have: Start the kid, let him take his lumps, and get better through experience. They weren’t counting on him tearing his ACL as a rookie, and they certainly weren’t expecting Sam Darnold to go 14-3 in his stead.

By the time McCarthy took the reins in 2025, Minnesota was no longer the 7-10 team that drafted him. They were a team with talented players across the board and just needed a quarterback to get them over the finish line. No pressure on a kid with zero NFL snaps. McCarthy played poorly from the jump, as is expected for first-year starters, and rather than let him continue to let him grow, the Vikings have pulled the plug on his career.

This topic was broached on the August 25th Lights Out Sports Podcast, when hosts Cheez and Michael Ballentine were joined by Vikings superfan Mr Knew. The show’s guest advocated for a 2-3-year contract for newly named starter Kyler Murray, and said that McCarthy was unprepared to be a starter in the NFL, and that game reps wouldn’t help him get any better.

JJ McCarthy Didn’t Have The Experience To Be A Starter?

One of the points made by Mr. Knew was that McCarthy only had 6,226 passing yards in college. He just didn’t throw the ball as much as someone like Carson Beck (11,725 yards). While the numbers are technically true (numbers never lie), the story being presented with the numbers is incredibly false. Passing yards in college have little to no value in assessing the readiness of a rookie quarterback to start in the NFL.

After all, passing yards can be skewed by a number of factors. How many years was he a starter? How many poor passing defenses did he play against? What sort of offense did he play in? Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang threw for 17,072 yards in the FBS, but his career amounted to four seasons in the CFL. If passing yards in college are that important, shouldn’t he have been a top NFL draft pick?

The fact of the matter is that McCarthy in college had better numbers than Cam Newton, Josh Allen, and the guy replacing him, Kyler Murray. College quarterbacks with better numbers include Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, and Tim Couch. At the end of the day, first-year starters need to be on the field to get better. McCarthy did what any franchise other than Minnesota could hope for. He started poorly and got better throughout the year.

McCarthy’s numbers as a quasi-rookie compare similarly to those of Allen with the Bills, Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cam Ward with the Tennessee Titans. Those players were allowed to be the starter even after poor rookie seasons, and it seems to be working out for their teams.

The Minnesota Vikings Simply Didn’t Want To Show Patience

Minnesota Vikings, JJ McCarthy, Kevin O'Connell

It boils down to buyer’s remorse, and the person paying for it is the player the Vikings should never have picked in the first place. The front office severely misunderstood their roster, and as a result, a National Championship-winning quarterback may have to spend the rest of his career as a backup. Then he has to hope the starter gets hurt so he can get his moment in the sun.

It’s the same thing Darnold did after the Jets gave up on him and Baker Mayfield did after the Bucs thought he was washed up. Maybe it all works out for McCarthy in the end, and maybe it doesn’t, but it’s clear that people calling the shots in Minnesota have no idea what they are doing.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

+3.5

+132

O 34.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-3.5

-156

U 34.5

Aug 27 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

-2.5

-142

O 35.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+120

U 35.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
NFL · 2 days ago
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
NFL · 2 days ago
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
NFL · 3 days ago
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense
NFL · 5 days ago
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense
Rams' Upcoming 2026 Season & Super Bowl Betting Odds
NFL · 5 days ago
Rams' Upcoming 2026 Season & Super Bowl Betting Odds