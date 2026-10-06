Week 5 Fantasy Wire Waiver: Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Tyler Allgeier, Keon Coleman and MORE

Week Five of the NFL season is on deck, starting with a Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately in terms of fantasy, it was another bad week for injuries and now bye weeks are officially underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers as the lone teams on bye this week.

Good news, there are plenty of ways to navigate through the early stretch of the season. Below is my full waiver wire column, going over players by position that managers should target for this week.

I know some of these players may not be available in every league, so I solely look for players rostered in less than 60 percent of leagues.

Waiver Wire

Jacoby Brissett – Arizona Cardinals (Rostered: 9.9%): Brissett is coming off a three-interception performance in the Cardinals' loss to the Giants. The veteran QB threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but his late attempt to tie the game on Sunday was intercepted and returned for a 98-yard touchdown on the final play. He'll look to turn the page in Week Five against the Lions at home. Detroit has one of the worst secondaries in the league, if not the worst, which catapults Brissett right back into streaming consideration this week.

Aaron Rodgers – Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered: 6.5%): Rodgers is another option when looking for a quarterback to stream in Week Five, as the Steelers take on the Colts at home. Despite the offense looking inconsistent behind a shaky O-line, the 42-year-old has thrown the ball at a high rate this season and has thrown for three touchdowns in back-to-back games. In his four games played, Rodgers has attempted at least 34 passes and has hit 40 attempts twice. Whether it's by design or not, the veteran wants to sling the rock. The Colts' secondary has also struggled with pass defense this season.

Jameis Winston – New York Giants (Rostered: 2.8%): Winston's play this season has been hard to watch and has made it hard for fantasy managers to trust him or any of his pass catchers. However, he took a step in the right direction in his last game, a win over the Cardinals. Winston finished with 18 fantasy points, throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The picks are still an issue with him, but if you know anything about the 32-year-old, the turnovers are part of the deal with him under center. He has a favorable matchup in Week Five against the Commanders, who've allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Winston is another streaming option for this week.

Emanuel Wilson – Seattle Seahawks (Rostered: 50.1%): With Jadarian Price placed on injured reserve, Wilson took over and led the backfield on Sunday against the Chargers. He finished the game with 120 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air, finishing with 27 fantasy points. His massive performance will definitely get people's attention, yet he's still only rostered in just over 50 percent of leagues. If he's somehow still available on the waiver wire, you need to roster him immediately. With Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from IR and the team signing Joe Mixon over the weekend, Wilson's fantasy peak could still have a decent shelf life.

Will Shipley – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered: 0.8%): For most leagues, Shipley is Week Five's top waiver wire darling. Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby both left their last game early, making Shipley the lead back. If both backs are inactive in Week Five against the Jaguars, Shipley is in line for a lead role and should see high-end flex or RB2-level production. I will say that behind this Eagles' O-line, even Barkley has struggled to get anything going this season — it's similar to the Dolphins' situation at running back, but I'd like to think the Eagles have better blockers than the worst team in the league. Shipley should be a priority on your waiver wire this week.

Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons (Rostered: 28.1%): Most people thought Jeremiyah Love would have "the breakout game" last Sunday against the Giants. Despite Love leading the backfield in carries, 14 to eight, Allgeier was the running back who found the end zone on a 22-yard run in the first quarter. Love did end up suffering an ankle injury during the game, which is reportedly unrelated to the high-ankle sprain he's been dealing with since August. Love's status for Week Five will depend on his practice availability, which makes Allgeier a top waiver wire option this week. If Love is a no-go against the Lions, Allgeier becomes an immediate flex play.

Keon Coleman – Buffalo Bills (Rostered: 4.3%): Coleman stepped up for the Bills after DJ Moore went down in the first half with a shoulder injury. The third-year wideout immediately saw plenty of opportunities and maximized them with a 6-116-1 stat line in Week Four against the Patriots. His play through the first four games has been up and down, but if Moore ends up missing time, Coleman should see a big increase in volume. He takes on the Rams in Week Five, who are in the middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to receivers this season. For the season, Coleman has caught 14 of 16 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Tre' Harris – Los Angeles Chargers (Rostered: 5.7%): For the last couple of weeks, I've been saying fantasy managers should keep an eye on Harris. With the Chargers' offense as a whole being so terrible and star wideout Ladd McConkey sidelined with an ongoing foot injury, Harris has been the team's most consistent wideout this season. The second-year wideout has been targeted five or more times in three of four games and has eclipsed 53 yards in three consecutive contests. It's hard to trust anybody on the Chargers, but Harris is good depth to have on your bench and could eventually have bigger fantasy weeks ahead.

Dohnte Meyers – Cincinnati Bengals (Rostered: 0.3%): With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the fold, Meyers is the team's WR3. However, the former CFL wideout was the only healthy receiver left by the end of the game in Week Four against the Jaguars. Both Chase and Higgins exited the game, leaving Meyers to finish with seven catches on nine targets for 82 yards. In Week Five against the Dolphins, Meyers might have to lead the team if Chase (concussion) and Higgins (groin) both sit out Sunday. With Joe Burrow under center, Meyers has immediate potential for a big fantasy week, making him one of the top waiver wire adds.

Malik Washington – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 28.2%): Despite being on a bad Dolphins team, Washington has been one of its most productive players. With two double-digit fantasy point finishes in back-to-back weeks, the third-year wideout has caught 17 of 28 targets for 219 yards and added five carries as well. Washington has seen five-plus targets and at least 43 receiving yards in all four of his games. His fantasy relevance is worth keeping an eye on, and he's worth adding to your roster.

Mike Gesicki – Cincinnati Bengals (Rostered: 9.6%): Just like Dohnte Meyers, Gesicki is also in line for an elevated role if Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins don't play in Week Five. Gesicki has been fairly productive in fantasy this season, racking up 11 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the one stinker he had in Week Two, he's posted double-digit point finishes in three of four games. If you're in need of a tight end, Gesicki is a great option this week against the Dolphins, who've allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

T.J. Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings (Rostered: 54.7%): With Justin Jefferson out, Hockenson has emerged as Kyler Murray's go-to option in the offense. Last Sunday against the Dolphins, the veteran tight end caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards. If Jefferson isn't on the field in Week Five, Hockenson is a must-start against a bad Saints defense, which has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. If Hockenson is still available in your league, he needs to be picked up.

Brenton Strange – Jacksonville Jaguars (Rostered: 16.7%): Strange took advantage of a Bengals defense that's typically awful at defending tight ends. The fourth-year veteran led the Jaguars in targets, catches and receiving yards last week. On the season, Strange has recorded 14 catches on 18 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown. He'll have a tougher matchup in Week Five against the Eagles, but moving forward, Strange should be considered a fringe TE1/2 in fantasy.

Michael Mayer – Las Vegas Raiders (Rostered: 12.0%): Even with Brock Bowers back, Mayer still plays an integral part in the Raiders' offense. With a lack of wide receiving talent, Kirk Cousins has targeted his tight ends more. Last week against the Chiefs, Mayer finished with the most receptions (8) and was just one target behind Bowers for the team lead, while also putting up 82 yards. Despite a tougher matchup in Week Five against the Patriots, Mayer needs to be rostered in leagues.

Dallas Cowboys Defense (Rostered: 6.5%): The Cowboys' defense is ranked dead last in fantasy points through the first four games. Even with the signing of Joey Porter Jr., the unit finished with a zero against the Texans, who had C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins firing on all cylinders. However, they'll have a better chance at one of their better finishes this week against the Buccaneers, who won't have Baker Mayfield under center. Tampa Bay's offense has also allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

Cincinnati Bengals Defense (Rostered: 17.5%): Another team with a great defensive matchup this week is the Bengals, as they take on the Dolphins. Miami's offense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Cincinnati has also recorded four sacks in three of its first four games and currently ranks with the third-most sacks (14) in the league. The Bengals' defense should be one of the top finishes in Week Five.

New York Jets Defense (Rostered: 11.4%): After two respectable finishes through the first two weeks, the Jets' defense has put up back-to-back zero-point performances against the Lions and Bears. Obviously, those two offenses are very high-powered and tough to stop, so it shouldn't discredit the unit too much. The defense has a great opportunity to get back to its earlier-season success with a Week Five matchup against the Browns at home. Cleveland's offense has improved over the last three weeks, but it has still allowed opposing defenses to finish with the ninth-most fantasy points. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is also playing behind a below-average O-line, which should help the Jets' pass rush get home.

Other Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Penix Jr. – Atlanta Falcons (Rostered: 6.0%)

Kirk Cousins – Las Vegas Raiders (Rostered: 16.9%)

Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns (Rostered: 8.6%)

Jaylen Wright – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 25.2%)

Brian Robinson Jr. – Atlanta Falcons (Rostered: 26.9%)

Joe Mixon – Seattle Seahawks (Rostered: 9.5%)

Keaton Mitchell – Los Angeles Chargers (Rostered: 18.1%)

Emmett Johnson – Kansas City Chiefs (Rostered: 20.1%)

Darius Cooper – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered: 0.2%)

Roman Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered: 3.7%)

Chris Bell – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 5.3%)

Tyreek Hill – Free agent (Rostered: 29.2%)

Antonio Williams – Washington Commanders (Rostered: 6.6%)

Hunter Henry – New England Patriots (Rostered: 43.4%)

Tyler Higbee – Los Angeles Rams (Rostered: 2.4%)

Terrance Ferguson – Los Angeles Rams (Rostered: 19.6%)

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense (Rostered: 28.5%)

Las Vegas Raiders Defense (Rostered: 11.7%)

Atlanta Falcons Defense (Rostered: 1.5%)